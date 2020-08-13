back

Anushka Vs. Virat: The Lockdown Quiz

Anushka and Virat went head to head in this lockdown quiz at their home. Watch who won… 💕

08/13/2020 6:18 PM
  • 352.2k
  • 157

106 comments

  • Shreya P.
    2 days

    🙃 I find this cute.

  • Rakib M.
    2 days

    Man! Anushka is really a keeper..

  • Minu B.
    2 days

    Love u both ....

  • Shikhar J.
    2 days

    SO KYAUT

  • Shivesh V.
    3 days

    this is so perfect

  • Rojee S.
    3 days

    not interested

  • Parimala C.
    3 days

    Sit with your closed one and do these to self. Stop wasting time watching videos of filthy rich people

  • Shabnam P.
    3 days

    I luv this couple

  • Ravi C.
    3 days

    Chutiya couple

  • Ruchita K.
    4 days

    Scripted!!

  • Prabhat K.
    4 days

    Yaar abhi chahal bhi chala gaya apna wife ka saat aur ek baar hee apna bacha ka saat aaiga aur yeh dono quiz hee kheltai rahai jaiga

  • Mulunda M.
    4 days

    🎁❤

  • Harsh A.
    4 days

    sports person are considered dumb

  • Komal G.
    4 days

    Mad ppl

  • DrArwa M.
    4 days

    Since you're such a big fan of virat kohli,I thought you should watch this video .

  • Sunu P.
    4 days

    Kaka ro bou egla baad d...bapu eta lage r

  • S L.
    4 days

    Anushka Sharma is worthless

  • Meherunnesa R.
    4 days

    Amr jamai nia beshidin shukh korte parbina stupid lady

  • Dube S.
    4 days

    Nonsense drama

  • Mohammed Y.
    4 days

    Definitely interested??

