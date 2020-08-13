Anushka Vs. Virat: The Lockdown Quiz
Narendra Modi’s Beard And His Political Face
How Ayushmann Khurrana Chooses His Films
Sunny Leone On Her Untold Stories
Taapsee, That Delhi Girl Who Won Mumbai
The Ravana Connect In Amazon Prime Video's "Breathe: Into The Shadows"
🙃 I find this cute.
Man! Anushka is really a keeper..
Love u both ....
SO KYAUT
this is so perfect
not interested
Sit with your closed one and do these to self. Stop wasting time watching videos of filthy rich people
I luv this couple
Chutiya couple
Scripted!!
Yaar abhi chahal bhi chala gaya apna wife ka saat aur ek baar hee apna bacha ka saat aaiga aur yeh dono quiz hee kheltai rahai jaiga
🎁❤
sports person are considered dumb
Mad ppl
Since you're such a big fan of virat kohli,I thought you should watch this video .
Kaka ro bou egla baad d...bapu eta lage r
Anushka Sharma is worthless
Amr jamai nia beshidin shukh korte parbina stupid lady
Nonsense drama
Definitely interested??
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
106 comments
Shreya P.2 days
🙃 I find this cute.
Rakib M.2 days
Man! Anushka is really a keeper..
Minu B.2 days
Love u both ....
Shikhar J.2 days
SO KYAUT
Shivesh V.3 days
this is so perfect
Rojee S.3 days
not interested
Parimala C.3 days
Sit with your closed one and do these to self. Stop wasting time watching videos of filthy rich people
Shabnam P.3 days
I luv this couple
Ravi C.3 days
Chutiya couple
Ruchita K.4 days
Scripted!!
Prabhat K.4 days
Yaar abhi chahal bhi chala gaya apna wife ka saat aur ek baar hee apna bacha ka saat aaiga aur yeh dono quiz hee kheltai rahai jaiga
Mulunda M.4 days
🎁❤
Harsh A.4 days
sports person are considered dumb
Komal G.4 days
Mad ppl
DrArwa M.4 days
Since you're such a big fan of virat kohli,I thought you should watch this video .
Sunu P.4 days
Kaka ro bou egla baad d...bapu eta lage r
S L.4 days
Anushka Sharma is worthless
Meherunnesa R.4 days
Amr jamai nia beshidin shukh korte parbina stupid lady
Dube S.4 days
Nonsense drama
Mohammed Y.4 days
Definitely interested??