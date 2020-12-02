back
AR Rahman On How He Always Comes Through
Oscar winner AR Rahman never saw any barriers, only possibilities. He spoke to Brut about how he overcame challenges at home and across the world.
02/12/2020 5:27 AM
- 39K
- 485
- 8
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
6 comments
Sapna R.3 days
My favourite singer songwriter forever I love you ar sir🤗🙂
அப்துல் ர.03/12/2020 07:03
More than north barrier, it's a caste barrier that he crossed
Ajinkya G.02/12/2020 09:50
Learn Hindi first
Gautam G.02/12/2020 07:14
To me Mr A. R. Rahman ji is an outstanding asset in whole Musical World ! I didn't know why he has stopped to compose more musical album so that our India n outside listeners can enjoy his awesome creative fabulous experimental musical composition ! My great respect n Best wishes ever ! 🌺🌿
Shashiranjan K.02/12/2020 06:53
After discussing the resolution with Dr ehoho he gave me hope that he will restore my relationship. I felt confident that he will actually make my lover to return home and he did exactly what he said and what i expected! It’s was just a miracle what this great spell caster his help is priceless! I don't know what I would have done without Dr ehoho He does his job so well he is organized and highly functional, i believe he is the best spell caster i can count on when it comes to all kinds of spell, I am so happy that my lover return back contact Dr ehoho today on WhatsApp : I asked a reading from The Great Dr ehoho in January and wanted to wait until now to write a review. he predicted 3 to 5 days for me. He predicted that I would be moving out of town and I did. He predicted that I will reconcile with my ex in the fall and it did happen. I recently applied for a job and he predicted that I would get the job within 6 days and I got the job. So far, he is so accurate with his predictions and Psychics reading. I have been coming back to him since then. He is a friendly and nice person. He is also a good listener and willing to help you. You can get in touch with him directly on whatsapp him on +2349047836474 or email him ([email protected]).
Brut India01/12/2020 15:07
BAFTA's Breakthrough initiative gives 5 Indian artists from TV, film and gaming the opportunity to enter a year-long mentoring programme. Applications opened on Monday. https://www.bafta.org/media-centre/press-releases/bafta-ventures-into-india-with-breakthrough-initiative