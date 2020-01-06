back

AR Rahman’s Q&A from The 2009 Oscars

On the birthday of arguably India’s most famous musician, a throwback to when he won the original score and the original song Oscars in 2009. Jai Ho!

01/06/2020 12:12 PMupdated: 01/07/2020 10:27 AM
  • 39.2k
  • 24

And even more

  1. Swara Bhasker Breaks Down

  2. AR Rahman’s Q&A from The 2009 Oscars

  3. Sonakshi Sinha Backs Anti-CAA Protests

  4. Meet Vidya Balan: The Actor With A Difference

  5. Meet Salman Khan: The Stardom & The Controversies

  6. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Speaks To Brut India

11 comments

  • Brut India
    a day

    AR Rahman launches project to explore the sounds from Tamil Nadu: https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/ar-rahman-launches-a-collaborative-project/article30498095.ece

  • Rajan S.
    2 days

    Jai Ho

  • Sebastine P.
    2 days

    1:24 it’s “Tressure” not pressure , correct the subtitles please

  • Helen J.
    2 days

    Happy Birthday...God Bless you...🙏🙏🙏🙌🙌🙌❤️

  • Rachhu D.
    2 days

    Happy birthday dear A.R rahman ji

  • Mohammed M.
    2 days

    Great day

  • Geeta K.
    2 days

    Happy Birthday to you, A.R. Rehman.

  • Vikram B.
    2 days

    Awesome 👏

  • Papia D.
    2 days

    Mucisian

  • Papia D.
    2 days

    Congreat very thanks sir god bless you happy birthday

  • Shibendra D.
    2 days

    Network sudhaar le. Waise b jio ne maar rakho hai