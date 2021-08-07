back
Armaan Malik: India’s Prince Of Pop
He's already a top Bollywood singer with millions of fans, but now he wants to conquer the international pop world. Armaan Malik spoke to Brut about his journey, dreams, and more.
07/08/2021 2:57 PM
7 comments
ᏆΝͲᎬᏀᎡႮᎷ ᎷᎪХᏆᎷႮՏ07/08/2021 18:56
He even did some English songs and one k-pop songs...even if he doesn't get much recognition here.... people overseas are seeing his capability and that's good to know.....wish u more and more success our "Prince of Pop".
“Now India will also rise in the field of English songs, just like K-pop has done for Korea.” Armaan Malik's self-reinvention, hopes, and dreams, here: https://rollingstoneindia.com/cover-story-armaan-malik-the-making-of-a-pop-star/