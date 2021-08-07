back

Armaan Malik: India’s Prince Of Pop

He's already a top Bollywood singer with millions of fans, but now he wants to conquer the international pop world. Armaan Malik spoke to Brut about his journey, dreams, and more.

07/08/2021 2:57 PM

Bollywood and Beyond

  1. 2:03

    When Shakira Took This Indian Shakira’s Pizza Order

  2. 8:54

    Mrs. Khan In Conversation With Mr. Khan

  3. 3:30

    Listen To Vande Mataram Like Never Before

  4. 4:25

    The Britisher Who Loves Singing Ghazals

  5. 4:47

    Kareena, Sara And Relationships

  6. 5:08

    Bollywood And The Wage Gap

7 comments

  • Hassan Z.
    5 days

    a ta kharu a?

  • Ishika B.
    09/08/2021 09:16

    ❤️

  • Ishika B.
    09/08/2021 09:16

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Ishika B.
    09/08/2021 09:16

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • ᏆΝͲᎬᏀᎡႮᎷ ᎷᎪХᏆᎷႮՏ
    07/08/2021 18:56

    He even did some English songs and one k-pop songs...even if he doesn't get much recognition here.... people overseas are seeing his capability and that's good to know.....wish u more and more success our "Prince of Pop".

  • Gohar K.
    07/08/2021 15:21

    I thought he is Fahad Mustafa an actor cum Host

  • Brut India
    06/08/2021 16:28

    “Now India will also rise in the field of English songs, just like K-pop has done for Korea.” Armaan Malik's self-reinvention, hopes, and dreams, here: https://rollingstoneindia.com/cover-story-armaan-malik-the-making-of-a-pop-star/