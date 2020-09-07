Arman Rathod: The TikTok Dance Icon

Divyanshi Jain, The CBSE Class 12 Topper
IMA Signals Covid-19 Community Transmission In India
Watch The Musical Manhunt Of Bihar Police
When Old Indian Newspapers Surfaced On A French Peak
The Landlords Of The Moon
Why Good Bridges Remain A Bridge Too Far For India
There is no stage for outsider.....keep going respect talent
Attract more chicks than anyone else
Really talented 👍
Go for it brother, fight poverty with precision 🙏🙏🙏
Go hard Guju...Hope the entertainment sector see u....GoodLuck
After tiktok ban maybe he is gone in shadow again
I wish he got more success in future.
is anti India.
Indians are full of talent.. God bless him
Saye
Chaayewaala jaaahil is greeb ki rozi pr laaat maar gya... 🤣 🤣 🤣
One needs to showcase his natural talent to get support from professionals. his positive attitude and determination got him a life changer.... 👌
It's very shameful and idiotic that people are judging someone's talent on the basis of their wealth. Why does it matter even if he is rich? His dance should be appreciated.No matter where he comes from. One neha kakkar is enough. Rich people can be talented too. Poor people can suck at their job too. Accept that!!
Wao 😃
He's amazing 🤩
He has a talent and people in India has eyes, heart too.
If not through tiktok he will be recognised through TV
So dear Brut you stop worrying and stop projecting India in a negative way.
I have seen lot of your videos and found all defaming India.
If you have received funds from China, US, UK, Etc to put India in negative books then please leave us...
Every nation has a problem every political leader is sick in some way.
It's not only India which is facing issues...
You projected about the police charge against muslims but never showed about their Terrorism Terrorist activities, standing against law of land, stone pelting in J&K, issuing VISA by Pakistan to J&K youngsters, etc...
Clearly we can see the bias in your fake journalism...
Now you wanna prove that banning tiktok has ruined many life's...
You don't worry we'll take care of the talent and muslims wel being too.
Why don't you cover issues in Pakistan and US and UK????
Do it fast...(2)
Suggest him firework app it's better
Tiktok was best platform for people like him, rest people spread virus on app...
This called talent and content
Brut India you don’t deserve the name INDIA in your suffix.You are just another news channel sold yourself to china.
He shud start a dance school. Good moves dude. Tiktok was a tool to get in front of people. YouTube. Vimeo. There are other ways to do it and earn money.
235 comments
Tia K.2 days
There is no stage for outsider.....keep going respect talent
Vikram K.3 days
Attract more chicks than anyone else
Sagir H.4 days
Really talented 👍
Abdourahman D.07/09/2020 20:33
Go for it brother, fight poverty with precision 🙏🙏🙏
રીરી ન.07/08/2020 02:38
Go hard Guju...Hope the entertainment sector see u....GoodLuck
Zhakash L.07/07/2020 14:42
After tiktok ban maybe he is gone in shadow again
Mohd A.07/07/2020 00:14
I wish he got more success in future.
Sharath K.07/05/2020 17:59
is anti India.
Amol T.07/05/2020 16:41
Indians are full of talent.. God bless him
Sidhanth M.07/05/2020 13:36
Saye
Sheri R.07/04/2020 21:25
Chaayewaala jaaahil is greeb ki rozi pr laaat maar gya... 🤣 🤣 🤣
Kareem M.07/04/2020 11:19
One needs to showcase his natural talent to get support from professionals. his positive attitude and determination got him a life changer.... 👌
Rajesh J.07/03/2020 18:59
It's very shameful and idiotic that people are judging someone's talent on the basis of their wealth. Why does it matter even if he is rich? His dance should be appreciated.No matter where he comes from. One neha kakkar is enough. Rich people can be talented too. Poor people can suck at their job too. Accept that!!
Titash07/03/2020 13:56
Wao 😃 He's amazing 🤩
Ranveer S.07/03/2020 10:43
He has a talent and people in India has eyes, heart too. If not through tiktok he will be recognised through TV So dear Brut you stop worrying and stop projecting India in a negative way. I have seen lot of your videos and found all defaming India. If you have received funds from China, US, UK, Etc to put India in negative books then please leave us... Every nation has a problem every political leader is sick in some way. It's not only India which is facing issues... You projected about the police charge against muslims but never showed about their Terrorism Terrorist activities, standing against law of land, stone pelting in J&K, issuing VISA by Pakistan to J&K youngsters, etc... Clearly we can see the bias in your fake journalism... Now you wanna prove that banning tiktok has ruined many life's... You don't worry we'll take care of the talent and muslims wel being too. Why don't you cover issues in Pakistan and US and UK???? Do it fast...(2)
Omkar B.07/03/2020 07:45
Suggest him firework app it's better
Kamran I.07/03/2020 06:50
Tiktok was best platform for people like him, rest people spread virus on app...
Utsab S.07/03/2020 06:28
This called talent and content
Swapnil K.07/03/2020 05:08
Brut India you don’t deserve the name INDIA in your suffix.You are just another news channel sold yourself to china.
Bharath Y.07/03/2020 00:25
He shud start a dance school. Good moves dude. Tiktok was a tool to get in front of people. YouTube. Vimeo. There are other ways to do it and earn money.