Arundhati Roy: The Writer And Maverick

She is a celebrated novelist. Yet, much of her career has been dedicated to her impassioned non-fiction writing. Her outspokenness has also earned her the tag of being an anti-national. She turned 61 this week.

25/11/2020 11:11 AM
  • 281.5K
  • 455

417 comments

  • Puja K.
    an hour

    Leftist, rebels , Marxist and a cunning writer who is fame hungry and a attention seeker ....She once said Kashmir is not a part of India ....ashamed of her mentality...anti Indian corrupt soul.

  • Yogesh A.
    an hour

    Apne papa se puch ki bharat kya hai

  • Biplab P.
    2 hours

    Shameless

  • Krish P.
    2 hours

    She is a useful idiot for foreign intelligence agencies. 🖕🖕

  • Animesh D.
    3 hours

    She is bustard terror lady who only licked Congress, leftist, Muslim and NDTV's feet. She is terrible anti Hindu ans always spoken against Hindu religion and never talk about Islam and Christian.

  • Mainkar M.
    3 hours

    वामपंथी

  • Gita P.
    3 hours

    She being a girl from my neighborhood has inspired a lot of women like me in our youth . Ever proud of this strong woman ❤️🙏. It takes real spine and guts to talk the truth . The spineless can only laugh at it . Never even spell or dream of it . Pitiable wretched jealous bunch .

  • Insiya B.
    3 hours

    What a brave soul ❤️

  • Arvind R.
    3 hours

    Agent Work for money 💰

  • Abinash P.
    3 hours

    How long we glorify terrorists?

  • Shalini S.
    4 hours

    She is an opportunist anti national personality...

  • Basrur D.
    4 hours

    One of street 🐕

  • Ashok P.
    5 hours

    she needs to learn difference between colonisation and Globalisation,

  • Sony S.
    5 hours

    Shame less bitch

  • Mohit S.
    5 hours

    In one word "urban naxal"😂😂😂

  • Pondicherry R.
    5 hours

    Her contradictory blurts on issues of social relevance has blurted her reputation as an deliberate controversial attention seeker to be in the social media.

  • Vinod P.
    5 hours

    She talks like an alien 👽

  • Prerna S.
    5 hours

    She is face of pseudo secularism 😂 where she is in support of hidden jihadi like Yasin Malik and also provoked youth on CAA NRC which is absolutely necessary in India where infiltration is common by Pak,Nepal and Bangladesh through which Rohingya muslim and other antisocial comes 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 she is anti-national like मेहबूबा मुफ्ती ,अब्दुल्लाह जिनको तिरंगा नी पसंद ,भारत में हिन्दू धर्म रीति रिवाज इतिहास पर सवाल सबूत मांगने वाले दोगले देशद्रोही है सब साले इनको बस अब दुनिया से उठा लेने का टाइम आ गया 😂😂😂जैसे अहमद पटेल

  • Neerajita K.
    6 hours

    🤣🤣

  • Adv R.
    6 hours

    Protestant clan of India

