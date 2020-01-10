Assamese Flautist Takes Mahadevan’s Breath Away

Shankar Mahadevan may have just discovered an exceptional classical music talent. You want to keep the sound on for this.🎙
432 comments
Tamu G.3 hours
far east asia..not only india...
Madhura P.3 hours
So beautiful. Thank you for sharing this opportunity, to enjoy this enchanting music.
Shobhita D.8 hours
Great
Arif U.10 hours
Great work . Thank you sir .✌
Jayanta A.10 hours
Sir ji johori hi johor pahachante hai
Rosie U.10 hours
👏👏👌
Debabrata B.10 hours
Mohsin Khan
Amer M.10 hours
Please Take Such Talents and Give them opporturnity....
Vasant K.11 hours
My favourite song----
Lakshmikantha P.11 hours
ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ
Sarthak B.12 hours
Rajat Narayan
Sweta S.12 hours
Spell bound
Reshma B.12 hours
Hat's off Shankar Mahadevan ji....
Muna G.12 hours
Salute sir
Ganesh R.13 hours
Wow... Dhanyavaad
Darpan T.14 hours
India has lot of hidden talent.
Siddanth S.14 hours
Excellent Sir
Shraddha S.14 hours
Lovly, ears soothing
Rashim P.15 hours
Amazing Dilip.....thanks Sir
Raj L.15 hours
Wahh kyaa baat he..❤️