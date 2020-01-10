back

Assamese Flautist Takes Mahadevan’s Breath Away

Shankar Mahadevan may have just discovered an exceptional classical music talent. You want to keep the sound on for this.🎙

01/10/2020 1:06 PM
432 comments

  • Tamu G.
    3 hours

    far east asia..not only india...

  • Madhura P.
    3 hours

    So beautiful. Thank you for sharing this opportunity, to enjoy this enchanting music.

  • Shobhita D.
    8 hours

    Great

  • Arif U.
    10 hours

    Great work . Thank you sir .✌

  • Jayanta A.
    10 hours

    Sir ji johori hi johor pahachante hai

  • Rosie U.
    10 hours

    👏👏👌

  • Debabrata B.
    10 hours

    Mohsin Khan

  • Amer M.
    10 hours

    Please Take Such Talents and Give them opporturnity....

  • Vasant K.
    11 hours

    My favourite song----

  • Lakshmikantha P.
    11 hours

    ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ

  • Sarthak B.
    12 hours

    Rajat Narayan

  • Sweta S.
    12 hours

    Spell bound

  • Reshma B.
    12 hours

    Hat's off Shankar Mahadevan ji....

  • Muna G.
    12 hours

    Salute sir

  • Ganesh R.
    13 hours

    Wow... Dhanyavaad

  • Darpan T.
    14 hours

    India has lot of hidden talent.

  • Siddanth S.
    14 hours

    Excellent Sir

  • Shraddha S.
    14 hours

    Lovly, ears soothing

  • Rashim P.
    15 hours

    Amazing Dilip.....thanks Sir

  • Raj L.
    15 hours

    Wahh kyaa baat he..❤️