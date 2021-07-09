back
Ayushmann Khurrana On Being An Underdog
He may be a star now, but there was a time when Ayushmann Khurrana's family and friends thought he'd never make it in Bollywood... Thanks to INKtalks for the footage.
09/07/2021 5:36 PM
- 188K
- 2.1K
- 24
20 comments
Anum O.a day
I like this boy
Lapita P.2 days
Both of are spontaneous and thoughtful. Love it.
Sagar T.2 days
Love the way he talks so confidently. "Food for soul, not for stomach"
Shazia P.2 days
The tears in his eyes showing the struggle and hard life he has been through.
Rohan S.2 days
'Yeh toh mere baaye haath ka khel hai' 😂😂 What a guy! 🌻❤️
Julie F.2 days
Brilliant Actor
Tanmay B.3 days
His early struggles remind me so much of myself from present I wish I'll be one of the person ayushmaan has grown to become. He's got everything to look upto and no amount of praises and fan-girling over him would be enough. I hope he never ceases to surprise us. ❤️❤️
Tanmay B.3 days
My all time fav 😍😍😍. He's thrashed toxic masculinity like a one true king. All hail Ayushmann
Soumyadeep D.3 days
It's a food for soul, not for stomach❤️❤️❤️❤️
Vishal P.3 days
❤️❤️❤️ the true struggle of life 🔥🔥🔥
Yusuf S.3 days
I'm really getting more n more impressed with this guy....
Faghir B.3 days
He is truly a gem, what you see is what you get. A good actor and he also sings quite well. Bollywood defintely needs more guys like him ❤🙌
Sunny घ.3 days
Liked his movie, cant say cos of the script or for his acting but hey ho. Enjoyed it!! But still enjoyed watching him as a TV presenter 🙏👌
Lakshita A.3 days
his IIT-B train ride is the same as ours xP
Sumati G.3 days
Ghosh🥺
Rajesh S.3 days
Hi
Neeraj S.3 days
One of the most overrated actors of our times..!!! He should learn acting first & then may be talk. 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Tathagoto S.3 days
He is a champ in every aspects of life. Respect :)
Adam J.3 days
Brut India3 days
You can watch the whole video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=reu8rzD6ZAE