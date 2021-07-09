back

Ayushmann Khurrana On Being An Underdog

He may be a star now, but there was a time when Ayushmann Khurrana's family and friends thought he'd never make it in Bollywood... Thanks to INKtalks for the footage.

09/07/2021 5:36 PM
20 comments

  • Anum O.
    a day

    I like this boy

  • Lapita P.
    2 days

    Both of are spontaneous and thoughtful. Love it.

  • Sagar T.
    2 days

    Love the way he talks so confidently. "Food for soul, not for stomach"

  • Shazia P.
    2 days

    The tears in his eyes showing the struggle and hard life he has been through.

  • Rohan S.
    2 days

    'Yeh toh mere baaye haath ka khel hai' 😂😂 What a guy! 🌻❤️

  • Julie F.
    2 days

    Brilliant Actor

  • Tanmay B.
    3 days

    His early struggles remind me so much of myself from present I wish I'll be one of the person ayushmaan has grown to become. He's got everything to look upto and no amount of praises and fan-girling over him would be enough. I hope he never ceases to surprise us. ❤️❤️

  • Tanmay B.
    3 days

    My all time fav 😍😍😍. He's thrashed toxic masculinity like a one true king. All hail Ayushmann

  • Soumyadeep D.
    3 days

    It's a food for soul, not for stomach❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Vishal P.
    3 days

    ❤️❤️❤️ the true struggle of life 🔥🔥🔥

  • Yusuf S.
    3 days

    I'm really getting more n more impressed with this guy....

  • Faghir B.
    3 days

    He is truly a gem, what you see is what you get. A good actor and he also sings quite well. Bollywood defintely needs more guys like him ❤🙌

  • Sunny घ.
    3 days

    Liked his movie, cant say cos of the script or for his acting but hey ho. Enjoyed it!! But still enjoyed watching him as a TV presenter 🙏👌

  • Lakshita A.
    3 days

    his IIT-B train ride is the same as ours xP

  • Sumati G.
    3 days

    Ghosh🥺

  • Rajesh S.
    3 days

    Hi

  • Neeraj S.
    3 days

    One of the most overrated actors of our times..!!! He should learn acting first & then may be talk. 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Tathagoto S.
    3 days

    He is a champ in every aspects of life. Respect :)

  • Adam J.
    3 days

  • Brut India
    3 days

    You can watch the whole video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=reu8rzD6ZAE