Ayushmann Khurrana’s Ode To India’s Poor

“We can only offer money, they are the ones who fight.” Ayushmann Khurrana pays a poetic tribute to the grit of India’s common man fighting Covid-19.

04/14/2020 12:09 PM
387 comments

  • Ritesh D.
    2 days

    good lines mr.ayushman ji

  • Azziza J.
    5 days

    Beautiful ode indeed, with humility empathy and sympathy. You are a good soul Ayushman

  • Shital P.
    5 days

    Well said ji

  • John W.
    5 days

    Well say man but not happy with rich guys and u are one of them

  • Ambalika S.
    7 days

    ❤️👍

  • Reshma P.
    05/01/2020 14:08

    Hats off to you!

  • Ronita Y.
    04/27/2020 10:20

    Amazing one...

  • Roshan P.
    04/26/2020 14:01

    i am sure after this people learn to value them and salute them for their services given to us God bless them in abundance soldiers nurses doctors police and many other selfless workers

  • Sushma S.
    04/26/2020 12:27

    Well said

  • Ridhima S.
    04/26/2020 04:48

    Well said Ayushmann you were always very vigilant about social issues gr8 you still think about them

  • Jatin S.
    04/25/2020 15:56

  • Jatin S.
    04/25/2020 15:56

  • Jatin S.
    04/25/2020 15:56

  • Catherine J.
    04/25/2020 15:15

    Superb sir,salute

  • Vinay S.
    04/25/2020 14:31

    Bhut khoob

  • Sanika L.
    04/25/2020 13:52

    I am Falling for him since a long time! ♥️

  • Saraswati B.
    04/25/2020 06:27

    So true and beautifully said

  • Swaralipi M.
    04/25/2020 06:05

    Humbleness is best

  • Sunanda B.
    04/25/2020 04:24

    Well said.

  • Arpita C.
    04/25/2020 03:04

    Absolutely right sir.