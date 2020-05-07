back
Ayushmann On Making It In The Movie Industry
Long before the debate on nepotism and mental health, Ayushmann Khurrana had this to say on being a newcomer in Bollywood. Special thanks to BeerBiceps for the footage.
07/05/2020 2:57 PM
33 comments
Shatabdi R.3 days
One of my favourite
Goutham B.07/13/2020 13:12
I like tht low pitch NEPOTISM
Gem T.07/12/2020 21:06
He’s a great actor, enjoy watching his movies 🎥
Rawat N.07/11/2020 18:43
Kanchan A.07/09/2020 18:33
Without struggle their's no journey.
Aanchal A.07/09/2020 06:36
Ending 🤣🤣
সূজন ম.07/09/2020 03:19
Alan W.07/08/2020 12:27
Ranvir you are shit
Simone R.07/08/2020 11:25
tru love yaar Imma simp for him 😞
Saim K.07/08/2020 10:17
Mayank R.07/07/2020 23:00
nobody is a great husband 😝
Ravindra S.07/07/2020 19:05
do you have any of your actual footage’s and videos or you just survive on others work?
Tanushree Y.07/07/2020 18:23
wo behen ki pakodi ko btao struggle kya hoti hai 😑😑
Anam M.07/07/2020 13:41
Giving up is not an option at all !!!!!!
Jit P.07/06/2020 22:03
Pratyush M.07/06/2020 21:21
Brut walon paisa pahunch gaya lg rha h....😂😂😂
Nipun M.07/06/2020 16:41
Yeh bawa you are the real inspiration man
Neil D.07/06/2020 15:33
Ayushman has seen partying with karan Johar RIP Sushant Sing Rajput
Manzura M.07/06/2020 14:53
this is so beautiful
Sadiq B.07/06/2020 07:18
Wonderful artist love you khurana g