Ayushmann On Making It In The Movie Industry

Long before the debate on nepotism and mental health, Ayushmann Khurrana had this to say on being a newcomer in Bollywood. Special thanks to BeerBiceps for the footage.

07/05/2020 2:57 PM
  • 504.1k
  • 67

Bollywood and Beyond

33 comments

  • Shatabdi R.
    3 days

    One of my favourite

  • Goutham B.
    07/13/2020 13:12

    I like tht low pitch NEPOTISM

  • Gem T.
    07/12/2020 21:06

    He’s a great actor, enjoy watching his movies 🎥

  • Rawat N.
    07/11/2020 18:43

    https://youtu.be/tBIBLFINMSE

  • Kanchan A.
    07/09/2020 18:33

    Without struggle their's no journey.

  • Aanchal A.
    07/09/2020 06:36

    Ending 🤣🤣

  • সূজন ম.
    07/09/2020 03:19

    https://youtu.be/AaES_qsD5m8 Your one minute is precious for us 😊

  • Alan W.
    07/08/2020 12:27

    Ranvir you are shit

  • Simone R.
    07/08/2020 11:25

    tru love yaar Imma simp for him 😞

  • Saim K.
    07/08/2020 10:17

    watch this

  • Mayank R.
    07/07/2020 23:00

    nobody is a great husband 😝

  • Ravindra S.
    07/07/2020 19:05

    do you have any of your actual footage’s and videos or you just survive on others work?

  • Tanushree Y.
    07/07/2020 18:23

    wo behen ki pakodi ko btao struggle kya hoti hai 😑😑

  • Anam M.
    07/07/2020 13:41

    Giving up is not an option at all !!!!!!

  • Jit P.
    07/06/2020 22:03

    😀😀😀😀😀😀

  • Pratyush M.
    07/06/2020 21:21

    Brut walon paisa pahunch gaya lg rha h....😂😂😂

  • Nipun M.
    07/06/2020 16:41

    Yeh bawa you are the real inspiration man

  • Neil D.
    07/06/2020 15:33

    Ayushman has seen partying with karan Johar RIP Sushant Sing Rajput

  • Manzura M.
    07/06/2020 14:53

    this is so beautiful

  • Sadiq B.
    07/06/2020 07:18

    Wonderful artist love you khurana g