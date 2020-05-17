back

Ayushmann’s Casting Couch Moment

“Bushy eyebrows and radio voice.” Ayushmann Khurrana was told he would not make it as an actor. Here he is today. Thanks to PinkVilla for the footage!

05/17/2020 6:57 AM
  • 269.7k
  • 69

45 comments

  • Anarghya B.
    8 hours

    watch from 5:59

  • Prabir M.
    9 hours

    Talented actor. But what a confusing career.

  • Raul M.
    a day

    Love him to death. The only good thing that came out of roadies. And please stay away from Karan Johar

  • Eshani G.
    a day

    Plan B,C,D Ready

  • Arsalan K.
    a day

    worth listening some part that we both know

  • Abbady A.
    5 days

    

  • Rupali B.
    5 days

    

  • Jivak D.
    5 days

    So lame that host is ....

  • Stalin D.
    5 days

    They asked him if he was shahrukh khan, obviously he is not, coz he declined the offer🤣, coz he is straight.

  • Rekha L.
    5 days

    Very talented actor..so natural..one of the best in his era

  • Abhishek B.
    5 days

    Horrible host with amazing actor.

  • Bhuwan J.
    6 days

  • Jismy V.
    6 days

    Most sorted artist ever

  • Srividhya B.
    6 days

    

  • Dave C.
    7 days

    We all knw who's tht casting director who wanted to c the tool😂 karan

  • Priya T.
    7 days

  • Shaunak M.
    05/18/2020 16:56

    MICAAA

  • Amol K.
    05/18/2020 16:34

    Anchor hai ya popat

  • Kiran H.
    05/18/2020 13:35

    Awesome actor calm and composed

  • Khizer A.
    05/18/2020 13:12

    He is among the best actors of this era. Like his work and love his Human nature.