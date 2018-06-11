back

Bachchan's Tweets Belie Charming Naivete On How Social Media Works

Amitabh Bachchan may be the grandfather of Indian cinema. But when it comes to Twitter, he may just be a grandfather.

06/11/2018 1:30 AM
  • 581.6k
  • 79

Bollywood and Beyond

  1. Sonakshi Sinha Backs Anti-CAA Protests

  2. Meet Vidya Balan: The Actor With A Difference

  3. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Speaks To Brut India

  4. Deepika Padukone In Tears At Chhapaak Trailer Launch

  5. Taapsee Pannu Shuts Down Troll In The Audience

  6. Sushmita Sen’s Young Daughter Writes On Adoption

51 comments

  • Gandhi S.
    06/24/2018 13:35

    Very smart

  • Rajeev J.
    06/24/2018 13:24

    હમ જહાં ખડે હો ગયે લાઇન વહી સે શરૂ હોતી હે.

  • Kuldeep S.
    06/23/2018 15:45

    1984 never forget harmai sala

  • Kuldip T.
    06/23/2018 14:42

    Great Sir

  • Yusuf H.
    06/23/2018 12:02

    Chutiya saala

  • Akash W.
    06/22/2018 10:59

    Salman fans and srk fans triggered 😂😂😂😂

  • Wasif K.
    06/22/2018 07:23

    Great Amitabh bachchan ji super

  • Sìñgh T.
    06/21/2018 08:59

    Jaya ko grandmother bana do😜

  • Sneha V.
    06/21/2018 08:38

    dekh le bhai

  • Kushal S.
    06/19/2018 10:28

    well someone has lost it

  • Su R.
    06/19/2018 10:26

    Ummmm..... Are you sure it isn't sarcasm?

  • Farhan Z.
    06/18/2018 19:00

    Haha. Such a big personality using Twitter like kids.

  • Md T.
    06/18/2018 17:34

    Eek madarchood yeah bhi hai

  • Athish S.
    06/18/2018 14:52

    Oh no.

  • Soumya B.
    06/18/2018 09:25

    erom bhabe Anushka ke tweet keno kora hoche haain?..😒😒

  • Md M.
    06/18/2018 09:07

    BEAUTIFUL

  • Mayuri S.
    06/17/2018 19:20

    savagery

  • Gautam B.
    06/17/2018 15:23

    Aaye hum aur aap milke ke khelte hai kyu bne crorepati 🤣😂 koi zabardasti thodi na hara 🤣😂

  • Sana R.
    06/17/2018 15:16

    Yeah! He just talks nonsense on Twitter. Dosen't have the balls to speak on issues like petrol price rise or rape cases though he is an ambassador of "beti bachao" campaign. Phattu!!!! Angry young man???? My foot!!!!!!😏

  • Manish M.
    06/17/2018 13:09

    Grandfather✖️ Godfather✔️