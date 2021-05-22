back

Barkha Singh's Journey From Child Actor To OTT Star

She once played a young Kareena Kapoor on screen... today she is a popular face on digital platforms. Meet Barkha Singh.

22/05/2021 6:57 AM
  • 194.1K
  • 25

Portraits

  1. 1:08

    A Statue That Immortalised A Husband's Love

  2. 3:09

    Meet Kashmir's Youngest Kickboxing Champion

  3. 1:41

    Parents’ Heartwarming Reaction To College Acceptance Surprise

  4. 3:00

    The Tale Of Indian Women And Long Hair

  5. 6:49

    Karan Johar: Hero Or Villain?

  6. 9:56

    A Day In The Life Of An ER Doctor

14 comments

  • Ananya D.
    2 days

    ... Dekh!! 😁😁

  • Shafik K.
    4 days

    Niec

  • Amrita B.
    5 days

    My Super Fav !

  • Yachouou Y.
    7 days

    I know am not supposed to be commenting on your post but I am sharing this because I have been blessed by God through the guidance from Mr Jerry Harrison, he helped me achieved my dreams. At first I thought it was all lies not until he proved me wrong, God bless you so much Jerry So if you are interested you can contact him on this link ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️

  • Hart S.
    22/05/2021 11:20

    We damn care.

  • Mahir F.
    22/05/2021 08:50

    She is thousand times better than suhana k.

  • Chandrashekhar J.
    22/05/2021 08:10

    I liked her until I saw that zabardasti ka ranting illogical senseless pointless video....what women want to ask men

  • Rajesh S.
    22/05/2021 08:01

    Hi 😌

  • Mitul H.
    22/05/2021 07:50

    I lob her.. Eternal Crush.. 😍

  • Peer D.
    22/05/2021 07:37

    ye loco waali thi kya ya brainbaazi

  • Shiuli D.
    22/05/2021 07:37

    Brut please get hold of REAL talent; trust me there's no dearth of it in our vast & diverse land 👍

  • पंडित र.
    22/05/2021 07:06

    प्यार_में_धोखा_खाये_हुए_एक_बार_जरूर_सम्पर्क_करे# +91-9799889651 LOVE VASHIKARAN SPECIALIST Call and whatsapp। Now +91-9799889651 (( #))+91-9799889651📞 स्पेस्लिस्ट- लव मैरिज ,वशीकरण, शौतन दुश्मन छुटकारा ,पति पत्नी अनबन गृहक्लेश ,,निःसंतान, एक बार फ़ोन जरूर कर( धन्यवाद ) whatsapp+91-9799889651r get your love back n Love marriage All problem n with 100%

  • Rajratna G.
    22/05/2021 07:01

    Rs. 50 successfully debited from her account.

  • Brut India
    21/05/2021 10:58

    You can catch Singh's content here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKbGPpepdFDgJ0FMM90aI7g

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.