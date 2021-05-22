back
Barkha Singh's Journey From Child Actor To OTT Star
She once played a young Kareena Kapoor on screen... today she is a popular face on digital platforms. Meet Barkha Singh.
22/05/2021 6:57 AM
- 194.1K
- 1.2K
- 25
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
14 comments
Ananya D.2 days
... Dekh!! 😁😁
Shafik K.4 days
Niec
Amrita B.5 days
My Super Fav !
Yachouou Y.7 days
I know am not supposed to be commenting on your post but I am sharing this because I have been blessed by God through the guidance from Mr Jerry Harrison, he helped me achieved my dreams. At first I thought it was all lies not until he proved me wrong, God bless you so much Jerry So if you are interested you can contact him on this link ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️
Hart S.22/05/2021 11:20
We damn care.
Mahir F.22/05/2021 08:50
She is thousand times better than suhana k.
Chandrashekhar J.22/05/2021 08:10
I liked her until I saw that zabardasti ka ranting illogical senseless pointless video....what women want to ask men
Rajesh S.22/05/2021 08:01
Hi 😌
Mitul H.22/05/2021 07:50
I lob her.. Eternal Crush.. 😍
Peer D.22/05/2021 07:37
ye loco waali thi kya ya brainbaazi
Shiuli D.22/05/2021 07:37
Brut please get hold of REAL talent; trust me there's no dearth of it in our vast & diverse land 👍
पंडित र.22/05/2021 07:06
प्यार_में_धोखा_खाये_हुए_एक_बार_जरूर_सम्पर्क_करे# +91-9799889651 LOVE VASHIKARAN SPECIALIST Call and whatsapp। Now +91-9799889651 (( #))+91-9799889651📞 स्पेस्लिस्ट- लव मैरिज ,वशीकरण, शौतन दुश्मन छुटकारा ,पति पत्नी अनबन गृहक्लेश ,,निःसंतान, एक बार फ़ोन जरूर कर( धन्यवाद ) whatsapp+91-9799889651r get your love back n Love marriage All problem n with 100%
Rajratna G.22/05/2021 07:01
Rs. 50 successfully debited from her account.
Brut India21/05/2021 10:58
You can catch Singh's content here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKbGPpepdFDgJ0FMM90aI7g