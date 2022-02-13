back

Being Aamir, The Thoughtful Hero

One of India's most successful actors, he was not satisfied being a hero only on screen. But in an ever-changing India, many called him a real-life villain. Who is he?

13/02/2022 5:27 AM
  • 66.8K
  • 56

Portraits

52 comments

  • Samim H.
    10 hours

    Biggest global megastar

  • Samim H.
    10 hours

    Baap of bollywood

  • Samim H.
    10 hours

    Bhakto ka baap

  • Sadiya K.
    3 days

    Lots of Love ❤️ and good wishes 💐

  • Sadiya K.
    3 days

    Always an Aamirian since QSQT to PK

  • Sadiya K.
    3 days

    Mr. Perfectionist Hats off 🤠💯💥🌟 Superstar

  • Shenaz A.
    4 days

    I love him and Hrithik

  • Tasleem M.
    4 days

    The real Khan from Bollywood ❤️

  • Sarfaraj A.
    4 days

    🥰🥰

  • Sarfaraj A.
    4 days

    Very nice

  • Sunika A.
    4 days

    They give him the tag of an anti-nationalist while he is the one who roots for better causes which are deliberately outlooked by the state. Marvellous human being. <3

  • Afreedi K.
    4 days

    Nothing but respect to this man

  • Jismy V.
    4 days

    For me, always the best in B-wood.

  • Sanjay B.
    5 days

    Ameer sir disagreed with Directors and Producer over the script...I can feel what kind of script it would have been ... Bollywood were only making scraps as we have seen in the cinemas....

  • Mausmi M.
    5 days

    Great Actor ❤️

  • Zain U.
    5 days

    Finest actor of BW. ACE!!

  • Heena M.
    5 days

    We are waiting to spit on this coward's dead body ... The sooner you die...the more spitting ( duaas) you get. Bhagwan ka abhishek band karaane chala tha ye Tommy

  • Rabiia A.
    5 days

    love him

  • Dheeraj K.
    5 days

    an asshole.

  • Ikhlaq R.
    5 days

    An all time favourite who made me to quit Engineering and chose to become a Physics Teacher. Only thing i can say is a big thank u.

