Being Aamir, The Thoughtful Hero
One of India's most successful actors, he was not satisfied being a hero only on screen. But in an ever-changing India, many called him a real-life villain. Who is he?
13/02/2022 5:27 AM
- 66.8K
- 881
- 56
52 comments
Samim H.10 hours
Biggest global megastar
Samim H.10 hours
Baap of bollywood
Samim H.10 hours
Bhakto ka baap
Sadiya K.3 days
Lots of Love ❤️ and good wishes 💐
Sadiya K.3 days
Always an Aamirian since QSQT to PK
Sadiya K.3 days
Mr. Perfectionist Hats off 🤠💯💥🌟 Superstar
Shenaz A.4 days
I love him and Hrithik
Tasleem M.4 days
The real Khan from Bollywood ❤️
Sarfaraj A.4 days
🥰🥰
Sarfaraj A.4 days
Very nice
Sunika A.4 days
They give him the tag of an anti-nationalist while he is the one who roots for better causes which are deliberately outlooked by the state. Marvellous human being. <3
Afreedi K.4 days
Nothing but respect to this man
Jismy V.4 days
For me, always the best in B-wood.
Sanjay B.5 days
Ameer sir disagreed with Directors and Producer over the script...I can feel what kind of script it would have been ... Bollywood were only making scraps as we have seen in the cinemas....
Mausmi M.5 days
Great Actor ❤️
Zain U.5 days
Finest actor of BW. ACE!!
Heena M.5 days
We are waiting to spit on this coward's dead body ... The sooner you die...the more spitting ( duaas) you get. Bhagwan ka abhishek band karaane chala tha ye Tommy
Rabiia A.5 days
love him
Dheeraj K.5 days
an asshole.
Ikhlaq R.5 days
An all time favourite who made me to quit Engineering and chose to become a Physics Teacher. Only thing i can say is a big thank u.