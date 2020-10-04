back

Being Al Pacino: The Struggle & The Superstardom

The journey from being the Godfather of the big screen to becoming The "Mastermind" in The Hunters. This is his story presented by Amazon Prime Video.

03/04/2020 2:36 PMupdated: 08/05/2020 9:49 AM
  • 1.1m
  • 297

199 comments

  • Gracie A.
    04/10/2020 07:34

    A legend👍

  • Shameel U.
    03/11/2020 03:02

    The finest Actor we have got... Pure class indeed

  • Mayank K.
    03/10/2020 13:10

    👍👍👍

  • Sivashunmuga R.
    03/10/2020 13:06

    Saadhu Filmer.

  • D. G.
    03/10/2020 12:57

    One act hero

  • Prince N.
    03/10/2020 11:52

    Great actor

  • Priya B.
    03/10/2020 11:49

    Lovely

  • Valrie N.
    03/10/2020 11:26

    i love Al Pacino..God father will alwys be my fav movie.

  • Korian B.
    03/10/2020 11:11

    shroud

  • Vimal K.
    03/10/2020 08:32

    I watch every movie without seeing its imdb ratings if its starting Al pachino.... Hats off to you sir... And you are the only star in this world i would love to meet if ever possible.... Respect for you sir... And i know the secret of your glowing skin is chilli potatoes 😉😋

  • Commandos K.
    03/10/2020 08:08

    I love al pacino

  • Commandos K.
    03/10/2020 08:06

    Al pacino i love this actor & robert De Niro my favorite in a perfect dialogue delivery & body language super moovie godfather 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹

  • Rana A.
    03/10/2020 07:36

    One of my favorite Actor ❤️

  • Kulwinder S.
    03/10/2020 07:07

    great hero

  • Rohini D.
    03/10/2020 06:20

    Why was The Irishman omitted 😂

  • Rajarshi G.
    03/10/2020 06:10

    Young Al Pacino looks just like Jonah from the series

  • Ajitabh S.
    03/10/2020 06:10

    The great Alpacino

  • Pranav T.
    03/10/2020 06:05

    Al Pacino !!!

  • Pranav T.
    03/10/2020 06:04

    ,

  • Seema M.
    03/10/2020 05:49

    Amen

