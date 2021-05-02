back
Bhumi Pednekar On Casting Couch In Bollywood
Actor Bhumi Pednekar has been working hard to help people find hospital beds, oxygen and other essentials for their Covid-positive loved ones. Earlier this year, she spoke about her first film, casting couch in Bollywood and a lot more to Kareena Kapoor on her Filmy Mirchi show What Women Want.
02/05/2021 2:57 PM
37 comments
Hemant D.2 hours
Say something about of tmc don't be partial
Arifa I.2 hours
Bhumi is really a good person with hard working 😘😘love u
Abhilasha G.5 hours
BOYCOTT bollywood
Omair F.13 hours
She had big farting problem and all called her Bhumi Fartikar
Tarique A.14 hours
God.blesess.you.kareena.kapooor.and.together..kareena.kapoor.with.every.friend.guestess.thank.you.tarique.ali.balouch
Tarique A.14 hours
Ilove.indian.brut..indian..kareena.kapoor
Rupsa B.18 hours
O my god.. look at her expressions.. 😅 just the female KJo...
Yajum K.19 hours
Lol
Smita S.20 hours
Kitna jhuti hai dono..bap ree
Rajni M.21 hours
Change the interviewer..
Roman R.a day
Hindi bolane mein sharm Aati Hai
Lasata B.a day
Is it just me or it feels so weird when they directly look at the camera while talking?
Sandhya N.a day
Bhumi is comfortable talking vulgur and free for vulgur scenes easily
Shivaya J.a day
Didi drr gai...😁😁
Reema A.a day
Please Help my 6 Yrs Lil daughter Paarnikka to fight a rare kind of cancer "Neuroblastoma" relapsed 4th time. Contribute and share / retweet International - https://gofund.me/2718265a indian - https://ketto.org/HelpParnika Like / Share @HelpPaarnikka
Poulami C.a day
Bhoomi is natural ❤❤
Ruzu T.a day
She's a bitch. 🖕🖕
Anamika M.a day
She became fair??
Kunjal S.a day
Films and fraternity its the MOST🙄"Giving ,caring and nuturing space"... ROFL🤣🤣🤣🤣
Manasi S.a day
What rubbish! She was fat even before the movie.. she fell for the stereotype of skinny is the only beautiful and healthy post dum laga ke.. acting in bollywood and India is full of conditioned stereotype