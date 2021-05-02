back

Bhumi Pednekar On Casting Couch In Bollywood

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has been working hard to help people find hospital beds, oxygen and other essentials for their Covid-positive loved ones. Earlier this year, she spoke about her first film, casting couch in Bollywood and a lot more to Kareena Kapoor on her Filmy Mirchi show What Women Want.

02/05/2021 2:57 PM
37 comments

  • Hemant D.
    2 hours

    Say something about of tmc don't be partial

  • Arifa I.
    2 hours

    Bhumi is really a good person with hard working 😘😘love u

  • Abhilasha G.
    5 hours

    BOYCOTT bollywood

  • Omair F.
    13 hours

    She had big farting problem and all called her Bhumi Fartikar

  • Tarique A.
    14 hours

    God.blesess.you.kareena.kapooor.and.together..kareena.kapoor.with.every.friend.guestess.thank.you.tarique.ali.balouch

  • Tarique A.
    14 hours

    Ilove.indian.brut..indian..kareena.kapoor

  • Rupsa B.
    18 hours

    O my god.. look at her expressions.. 😅 just the female KJo...

  • Yajum K.
    19 hours

    Lol

  • Smita S.
    20 hours

    Kitna jhuti hai dono..bap ree

  • Rajni M.
    21 hours

    Change the interviewer..

  • Roman R.
    a day

    Hindi bolane mein sharm Aati Hai

  • Lasata B.
    a day

    Is it just me or it feels so weird when they directly look at the camera while talking?

  • Sandhya N.
    a day

    Bhumi is comfortable talking vulgur and free for vulgur scenes easily

  • Shivaya J.
    a day

    Didi drr gai...😁😁

  • Reema A.
    a day

    Please Help my 6 Yrs Lil daughter Paarnikka to fight a rare kind of cancer "Neuroblastoma" relapsed 4th time. Contribute and share / retweet International - https://gofund.me/2718265a indian - https://ketto.org/HelpParnika Like / Share @HelpPaarnikka

  • Poulami C.
    a day

    Bhoomi is natural ❤❤

  • Ruzu T.
    a day

    She's a bitch. 🖕🖕

  • Anamika M.
    a day

    She became fair??

  • Kunjal S.
    a day

    Films and fraternity its the MOST🙄"Giving ,caring and nuturing space"... ROFL🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Manasi S.
    a day

    What rubbish! She was fat even before the movie.. she fell for the stereotype of skinny is the only beautiful and healthy post dum laga ke.. acting in bollywood and India is full of conditioned stereotype

