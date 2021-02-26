back
Bigg Boss Winner Rubina Dilaik On How To Win
"I would not trade my principles to achieve something." The champion of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik, told Brut what it takes to be a winner.
26/02/2021 1:27 PM
- 68.7K
- 313
- 10
9 comments
Janki B.3 days
Ek reality show jeetkar gyan baatne lag gayi...aur saare gadhe usse gyan lene chale gaye
Disha S.5 days
Did she entertain in bigg boss, did she stand for right, no she never. She lied, fought on wrong grounds just to win and acted so innocent during weekend in front of Salman. For me Rakhi is winner for her consistent entertainment and Rahul for standing for right thing always. Rubina ka tukka lag gaya iss time. Philosophy na jhaadhe please. I don't remember se ever asking Nikki to behave as she was her ally. She wouldn't have won if she entered the house alone without her husband.
Rachna S.5 days
One word is genius for Rubina dilaik ❤️😘
Pooja C.5 days
Most non deserving lady
Nayen T.6 days
The most non deserving winner of Big Boss
Shweta R.6 days
Elegant lady
Rajesh S.6 days
Good evening sir ☀️❤️🙏
Khan H.6 days
, 😍😍😍
Brut India6 days
Here's what Rubina's husband had to say abut their troubled marriage: https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/tv/abhinav-shukla-reveals-why-he-and-rubina-dilaik-wanted-a-divorce-i-forgot-to-bring-her-coffee-101614070822508.html