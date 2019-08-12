Bollywood Actors Are Becoming YouTubers

Mainstream celebrities are now invading YouTube and the viewers aren't very happy. 😾
Goody S.09/15/2019 07:12
Rajarshi P.09/10/2019 11:56
What is the problem in watching both celebrity as well as youtuber. It is about the content and the audience.
Hirangshu M.08/31/2019 03:30
it started dude. yt getting mainstream exposure or wot?
Abhiraj B.08/31/2019 01:34
No worries these celebs wont last for long on YouTube.
Virat A.08/30/2019 16:35
That should be actresse like jaquelene
Rishan N.08/30/2019 09:56
Bollywood actors and actresses are just WANNA BE'S
Ajay P.08/30/2019 09:04
What's the difference between a Bollywood actor and a tiktoker
Gou K.08/30/2019 06:48
Upload your naked video in YouTube channel bitch
অভিষেক দ.08/30/2019 04:56
Main baat public hi chutiya hain..
Prathavi S.08/30/2019 04:01
Don't give excuses. Struggle thats what you need to do
Keerthi J.08/29/2019 10:12
Sayan08/29/2019 09:50
Like we have time to listen. 🤣
Jhilam S.08/29/2019 09:35
Showbai sala taaka kamabe
Bendangnuken J.08/29/2019 07:40
But I hate all indian youtubers . 10 mins of stupid chit chats and introduction and finally the main concept is in te last 2 mins of the video which 15 mins video. Y'all gotta improve and learn from the west youtubers . PUBG youtubers really sucks . Why beg for likes subscribe in the first fucking ten mins ?
Sandipan N.08/29/2019 06:22
etar kotha bolchilam sedin!!! :)
Murudesh K.08/29/2019 04:59
To connect with their fans??? Tell them demonetize their account 😆
Swapnil G.08/29/2019 04:11
I'm a big fan of Alia. but she's uploading upload vdos after lots of editing and she have cameramans to shoot her vdo , that's not vlog and that's not personal touch. 😊 Vlogging means it has to be RAW. Sometimes Jacqueline f is uploading real one 😍. The RAW FOOTAGE
Robinsan T.08/28/2019 23:46
Not surprised even when Our PM has YouTube account. 😂😂😂
Mayükh D.08/28/2019 12:25
How the heck actresses become actor
P. M.08/28/2019 09:48
Sab chinn Lena chahte ye.. Kalyug h ...