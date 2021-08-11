Bollywood And The Wage Gap

When Shakira Took This Indian Shakira’s Pizza Order
Poulami N.a day
sun
Reyansh C.2 days
Ever thought of cameraman ?!
Saba H.4 days
Here resembling alot with Sara ali khan
Priya A.4 days
Such a over acting women. She got break by acting in adult content and bow why she is talkinglike a aadharsha naari
Rajani K.4 days
di
Rajani K.4 days
see this
Mallika M.4 days
Once in a while Brut will do a good story like this one.
Ajoy B.5 days
It's about business and she is complaining about equality.Even a third gender would be paid more than her if he brings more market value.Rest in peace vidya balans logic.
Joseph H.5 days
Manjulika
Josephine K.6 days
Most of you are so overrated already 🙄
Josephine K.6 days
Then you should have had your mother's name as your second name that's also promoting feminism.. what is this half feminism you are talking about 🙄 Empowering mother also is feminism
Nilesh K.6 days
Shreedevi was one who was paid more than her Hero.
Alok K.6 days
It’s about attracting viewers.
Ritu G.6 days
You are a brilliant actress ! Your weight doesn’t define your acting skills honestly you are pretty in any size ! Simply outstanding!
Chaitra W.6 days
Go girl👍
Krrish M.7 days
I think every celebrity loves to be interviewed by Faridoon! He is so understanding and let's them speak their mind and not drive the interview
Sunish S.7 days
overrated 🥴
Azize B.12/08/2021 13:08
My favourite actress
Divya T.12/08/2021 12:16
she’s such a good role model
Ashraful M.12/08/2021 10:57
I think she’s talking about akshay khumar in bhul bhulaiya.