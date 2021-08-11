back

Bollywood And The Wage Gap

“My blood would boil.” Vidya Balan opens up about the pay gap in the industry. Footage: BollywoodHungama.com

11/08/2021 4:27 PM
  • 368.6K
  • 55

Bollywood and Beyond

  1. 2:03

    When Shakira Took This Indian Shakira’s Pizza Order

  2. 8:54

    Mrs. Khan In Conversation With Mr. Khan

  3. 3:30

    Listen To Vande Mataram Like Never Before

  4. 4:25

    The Britisher Who Loves Singing Ghazals

  5. 4:47

    Kareena, Sara And Relationships

  6. 5:08

    Bollywood And The Wage Gap

43 comments

  • Poulami N.
    a day

    sun

  • Reyansh C.
    2 days

    Ever thought of cameraman ?!

  • Saba H.
    4 days

    Here resembling alot with Sara ali khan

  • Priya A.
    4 days

    Such a over acting women. She got break by acting in adult content and bow why she is talkinglike a aadharsha naari

  • Rajani K.
    4 days

    di

  • Rajani K.
    4 days

    see this

  • Mallika M.
    4 days

    Once in a while Brut will do a good story like this one.

  • Ajoy B.
    5 days

    It's about business and she is complaining about equality.Even a third gender would be paid more than her if he brings more market value.Rest in peace vidya balans logic.

  • Joseph H.
    5 days

    Manjulika

  • Josephine K.
    6 days

    Most of you are so overrated already 🙄

  • Josephine K.
    6 days

    Then you should have had your mother's name as your second name that's also promoting feminism.. what is this half feminism you are talking about 🙄 Empowering mother also is feminism

  • Nilesh K.
    6 days

    Shreedevi was one who was paid more than her Hero.

  • Alok K.
    6 days

    It’s about attracting viewers.

  • Ritu G.
    6 days

    You are a brilliant actress ! Your weight doesn’t define your acting skills honestly you are pretty in any size ! Simply outstanding!

  • Chaitra W.
    6 days

    Go girl👍

  • Krrish M.
    7 days

    I think every celebrity loves to be interviewed by Faridoon! He is so understanding and let's them speak their mind and not drive the interview

  • Sunish S.
    7 days

    overrated 🥴

  • Azize B.
    12/08/2021 13:08

    My favourite actress

  • Divya T.
    12/08/2021 12:16

    she’s such a good role model

  • Ashraful M.
    12/08/2021 10:57

    I think she’s talking about akshay khumar in bhul bhulaiya.