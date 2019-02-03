back

Bollywood Isn't Just for Indians

Raj Kapoor a star in Moscow? Taapsee Pannu drawing crowds in Marrakesh? Bollywood has a lot fans in unexpected places. 📽🌍😎

02/03/2019 3:26 AMupdated: 02/11/2019 2:48 PM
  • 102.5k
  • 21

Bollywood and Beyond

17 comments

  • Riya C.
    02/05/2019 02:06

    https://youtu.be/PY_iYPaVRCM

  • Rakesh R.
    02/04/2019 22:57

    Tapsee lol🤣😂😂😂 rey idi chudukhil🤣🤣🤣

  • Brut India
    02/04/2019 14:39

    The co-founder of the Marrakech Film Festival explained why Bollywood is so big in Morocco: https://www.instagram.com/p/BrVFd-BI9Qn/

  • Joy S.
    02/03/2019 17:03

    Nice Video .

  • Anand N.
    02/03/2019 13:53

    Moral of the Story: Brut can make videos on any whatsapp message

  • Riya C.
    02/03/2019 08:26

    Please subscribe my YouTube channel please support me 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://youtu.be/kYWvRB3ezj8

  • Shaon R.
    02/03/2019 07:32

    As far as i know...whenever I see a Mithun video..i see 100s of comments from Russia!

  • Riazuddin M.
    02/03/2019 07:11

    16 years in US for me, yet to come across a local who claimed to see even a single Bollywood movie. Our movies are definitely a hit in the south Asian diaspora

  • Mitalee S.
    02/03/2019 06:53

    This list is missing one prominent figure from the 80's - Mithun Da, and how he ushered in the Disco craze in Russia with his films and songs.

  • Dipankar S.
    02/03/2019 06:44

    the video reminded me of you 🙂

  • Valerio I.
    02/03/2019 05:09

    I want to take Bollywood dance classes 😍

  • Samarth T.
    02/03/2019 03:55

    When JAmes Bond worked with KAbir Bedi in OCtopussy.... https://i.redd.it/g3xok8inrp8y.jpg

  • Sunny G.
    02/03/2019 03:55

    And RAKHI SAWANT and SWARA BHASKAR are drawing crowds in PAKISTAN 😂😂😂😂

  • Megha M.
    02/03/2019 03:53

    That background music is so stereotypical 🙄😏

  • Adarsh S.
    02/03/2019 03:50

    But they failed to have sensible fans here in India.

  • Aasif A.
    02/03/2019 03:41

    Anything new here

  • Samarth T.
    02/03/2019 03:33

    Yes but the best example is When Muhammad Rafi met Muhammad Ali...... http://s2.firstpost.in/wp-content/uploads/2012/11/011.jpg This is what is called When LEgend meets other legend