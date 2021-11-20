Bollywood's Crazy Age Gap

Kareena Kapoor Khan Meets Kartik Aaryan
Mahbood M.5 hours
We critic them how much ever we want but Politicians and actors are there bucz we want them there…few thousand comments will not make a difference. We are a billion 😂😂😂.. And plz it’s not only in their industry.. it’s all over there are loads of examples…
Kalpesh R.14 hours
Frankly they show what audience wants, stop watching this masala entertainment movies.. Go for good content, every thing will be normal
Pradhan S.15 hours
Gross
Akhil M.17 hours
What's so different in Hollywood..i see Tom Cruise romancing still. His first movie even predates my existence.
AK A.17 hours
Yet u hvnt understand the age difference
Shenaz A.21 hours
Well, I would act with the young Shammi kapoor any day.... Most gorgeous
Satarupa S.a day
U forgot rajnikant??
Cynthia B.a day
"Bhai wahh" at the end 🤣🤣🤣
Rohit D.a day
Come on! Who gonna say about Amitabh In surya...... (Can't spell) that MAX film
Safdar K.a day
Yes Akshay Kumar is acting since 1965
Smita S.a day
Not ok
Ajeet K.a day
Moral of the story: Mature enough to handle... 😶🙄😶🙄
Shaikh F.a day
So whats wrong in it pornstar perform 62+ agains 19 years so !!!
Arman A.a day
Cz these bastard won’t let any youngstar to steal their showbiz,light. If anyone tries, they conspire to kill their career. They are the real mafia of Bollywood
Rhudhh C.a day
साला जित गोल्ड 🤣🤣🤣
Rangit S.2 days
Akshay is totally anti casting for Prithviraj , his fans may frown but it's true ..any younger actor Siddharth, Vicky , etc could have suited the role more
Harshala P.2 days
The trend is the same with every film industry in India
Ankur A.2 days
Still Tom Cruise is playing in the movie Top Gun So what would u say about that
Ishat M.2 days
Daddy issues everywhere XD
Gaiti A.2 days
Age gap has increased over time