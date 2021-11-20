back

Bollywood's Crazy Age Gap

From 1965 to 2022, a lot has changed in Bollywood. But here's something that remains the same. 🥲

20/11/2021 2:57 PM
  • 320.9K
  • 61

55 comments

  • Mahbood M.
    5 hours

    We critic them how much ever we want but Politicians and actors are there bucz we want them there…few thousand comments will not make a difference. We are a billion 😂😂😂.. And plz it’s not only in their industry.. it’s all over there are loads of examples…

  • Kalpesh R.
    14 hours

    Frankly they show what audience wants, stop watching this masala entertainment movies.. Go for good content, every thing will be normal

  • Pradhan S.
    15 hours

    Gross

  • Akhil M.
    17 hours

    What's so different in Hollywood..i see Tom Cruise romancing still. His first movie even predates my existence.

  • AK A.
    17 hours

    Yet u hvnt understand the age difference

  • Shenaz A.
    21 hours

    Well, I would act with the young Shammi kapoor any day.... Most gorgeous

  • Satarupa S.
    a day

    U forgot rajnikant??

  • Cynthia B.
    a day

    "Bhai wahh" at the end 🤣🤣🤣

  • Rohit D.
    a day

    Come on! Who gonna say about Amitabh In surya...... (Can't spell) that MAX film

  • Safdar K.
    a day

    Yes Akshay Kumar is acting since 1965

  • Smita S.
    a day

    Not ok

  • Ajeet K.
    a day

    Moral of the story: Mature enough to handle... 😶🙄😶🙄

  • Shaikh F.
    a day

    So whats wrong in it pornstar perform 62+ agains 19 years so !!!

  • Arman A.
    a day

    Cz these bastard won’t let any youngstar to steal their showbiz,light. If anyone tries, they conspire to kill their career. They are the real mafia of Bollywood

  • Rhudhh C.
    a day

    साला जित गोल्ड 🤣🤣🤣

  • Rangit S.
    2 days

    Akshay is totally anti casting for Prithviraj , his fans may frown but it's true ..any younger actor Siddharth, Vicky , etc could have suited the role more

  • Harshala P.
    2 days

    The trend is the same with every film industry in India

  • Ankur A.
    2 days

    Still Tom Cruise is playing in the movie Top Gun So what would u say about that

  • Ishat M.
    2 days

    Daddy issues everywhere XD

  • Gaiti A.
    2 days

    Age gap has increased over time

