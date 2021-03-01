back
Bollywood’s Darkest Diets
“Steroids, growth hormones, thyroxine, fat burners...”Dr Siddhant Bhargava, who crafts diets for popular celebs, reveals some of the more extreme measures actors take to get into shape.
01/03/2021 5:12 PM
95 comments
Sagardeep S.9 hours
Why is he carrying a stethoscope? He is nutritionist.. is he going to listen the heart sound /air entry / bowel sounds while preparing meals .. mazak bana ke rakha hai 😆😆
Prasuna K.9 hours
we dont even want to know
Koena G.11 hours
Only star kids do these things for looking good and healthy. Normal outsideres don't have money for these suppliments.
Ayub K.13 hours
Omar
Rinchen Y.13 hours
. Haha, he is too cute! Didn’t understand anything!
Lireni E.15 hours
Starving yourself already can cause damage to organs like liver coz with no carbs for deriving their energy from, the liver would be over working on converting fats to carbs to supplement the body's need of energy. And then albumin injection!? Too much only protein diet is not good. I rathar eat 1 serving less than to do all that
Lireni E.15 hours
I don't want steroids, it softens the bone and and injury might cause permanent damage and you might have to undergo surgery to replace your bone. I don't want thyroxin injected and fat burners appears ro have them, i fear it might cause hyperthyroidism. It's always best to monitor what we eat and do some light exercises
Anjuman S.15 hours
But Already I had crush on the doctor🙈🙈
Sanaya B.18 hours
Very Informative 👍
Angel A.18 hours
he is tooooo cute
Manish M.a day
🙈
Venu G.a day
You wasted medical degree....u could have done bachelors nutritional course to become nutritionist...
Priyanka C.a day
this guy looks better than most actors.. he is damn handsome... was looking at him mostly instead of hearing what he was trying to say 🙈😜
Tanveer M.a day
You lost your clients now.
Manoj S.a day
haa or acting jaye maa chudane...
Ahy Z.a day
No wonder why Salman Khan is not married yet 😂 because of the steroids he lost his mardangii 😂 😂
Amey V.a day
where is narcotics part?
Deep S.a day
ki dekhte chele ta k.
Syeda Z.a day
Ainda mere sath bakwas kiya tou 2 din mai aisa khel dikhaunga kay 4 din se pehle apna area saf krduga. Okay? I hate me!
Anurag K.a day
Like your video Although never been on liquid diet neither on steroids but did gained 15kgs in 6months with no nutrition concept but only with normal indian diet Is it ok