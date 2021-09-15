back

Bollywood's New-Age Hero

He has been turning Bollywood's definition of a "hero" on its head since his debut. Ayushmann Khurrana turned 37 this week. Thanks to @INKtalks for the footage.

15/09/2021 5:06 PM
  • 95.7K
  • 8

4 comments

  • Yash V.
    17/09/2021 00:16

    The same idiot who said it takes 3 years to digest whey protein . He shouldn't be taken seriously

  • Taukir H.
    16/09/2021 09:41

    Fav

  • Shradhanjali R.
    16/09/2021 02:47

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Brut India
    15/09/2021 21:36

    What did he do when he had to shoot a 'Vicky Donor' scene but couldn't because of a low budget? https://www.indiatimes.com/entertainment/celebs/ayushmann-khurrana-gatecrashed-a-wedding-to-shoot-a-vicky-donor-scene-because-of-low-budget-549396.html