Bollywood Star Urmila Matondkar Joins Congress

The Narsimha actress explains why she made the choice. 📽🗳
510 comments
Renu W.04/29/2019 15:18
Sau chuhe khaake billi————
Renu W.04/29/2019 15:14
Dumb,dumber,dumbest together
श्री य.04/29/2019 04:23
हिंदू आतंकवाद म्हणणारी ही मरियम अकत्तर आता आम्हाला शिकवणार ..? लिहून ठेवा कमीत किमी 4लाख मतांनी पडणार...👍👍👍
Asghar A.04/23/2019 17:49
india need change some educate people like u and urmila u can do this
Nikul P.04/17/2019 05:51
Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party
Anubhav T.04/16/2019 09:16
Urmila Matondkar said "Hinduism has turned out to be the most violent religion of them all". Yesterday, Urmila Matondkar's Congress workers beat up People at Borivali railway station because those people were chanting Modi..Modi. But this is Violence by Secular Party so chalta hai.
Mani S.04/14/2019 11:38
Bitch bloody jihadi
Utpal R.04/14/2019 11:16
Urmilla and her sepech has given me one more reason to vote for Modi, Good job Urmilla
Gaurav M.04/14/2019 10:25
Kitna bhi karo jitega toh ..Modi
Sumanshu K.04/14/2019 09:17
Female version of Rahul Gandhi 🤣🤣
Madhav P.04/14/2019 08:24
Please from now on, mention her real name please.
Nikesh S.04/14/2019 07:06
Chal Jhooti
Jignesh P.04/14/2019 03:50
Why Hindu girls after marrying Muslim boy forget there religion why they speak against Hindu and why Muslim girl not speaking against there religion even marrying Hindu boy?
Arjun S.04/14/2019 03:34
Faltu hai be tu
Debabrata K.04/14/2019 03:03
Shut up
Manoj K.04/14/2019 03:01
I hate congress
Sunny B.04/13/2019 21:34
She is playing the card for congress
Dhaval A.04/13/2019 19:24
Only modi
Sandeep P.04/13/2019 18:56
Get lost..
Sonam A.04/13/2019 18:52
Career in Bollywood is almost over so need to find new way to make money and that is what exactly she got....No wonder why she has joined Congress! Firstly her career is over, secondly she wants ₹ 72000 in her account! Bhaiya all that matters is money now 😂