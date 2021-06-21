back
Brut X boAt: She’s The Sonic Bridge Between The East And The West
This International Music Day, we go #BeyondMusic to celebrate passionate artists inspired by music. Putting India on the hip hop map despite the naysayers, this is the story of boAthead Raja Kumari. #IamAboAthead This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
21/06/2021 10:14 AM
7 comments
Rita R.3 hours
Be real original?
Namrata K.5 hours
I never heard about her. Am I too boring? 🙄k check this out.
VS M.6 hours
Silly confused state of mind to mix carnatic devotional music to wild hippies situations.
Arp A.7 hours
Raja Kumari on fire🔥
Rajesh S.9 hours
Good evening 🌄
Guy V.9 hours
Dance in the hima.. lay 🤣
Rhishabh G.9 hours
https://youtube.com/shorts/VGRGk-YpsaA?feature=share