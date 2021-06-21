back

Brut X boAt: She’s The Sonic Bridge Between The East And The West

This International Music Day, we go #BeyondMusic to celebrate passionate artists inspired by music. Putting India on the hip hop map despite the naysayers, this is the story of boAthead Raja Kumari. #IamAboAthead This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

21/06/2021 10:14 AM
  • 83K
  • 8

7 comments

  • Rita R.
    3 hours

    Be real original?

  • Namrata K.
    5 hours

    I never heard about her. Am I too boring? 🙄k check this out.

  • VS M.
    6 hours

    Silly confused state of mind to mix carnatic devotional music to wild hippies situations.

  • Arp A.
    7 hours

    Raja Kumari on fire🔥

  • Rajesh S.
    9 hours

    Good evening 🌄

  • Guy V.
    9 hours

    Dance in the hima.. lay 🤣

  • Rhishabh G.
    9 hours

    https://youtube.com/shorts/VGRGk-YpsaA?feature=share