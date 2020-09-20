back

Bulbbul Star Tripti Dimri On Her Childhood

"This whole debate is pointless." Bulbbul actor Tripti Dimri spoke to Brut about her childhood, being an introvert and the nepotism debate in the film industry.

09/20/2020 4:27 PM
  • 174.8k
  • 34

    Bulbbul Star Tripti Dimri On Her Childhood

24 comments

  • Tasnia M.
    2 days

    this is the real struggle.... Not like ananya pande's one...😑

  • Ishrat J.
    4 days

    She is so beautiful

  • Nitin R.
    5 days

    was completely blown away from her performance better than any other top grade bollywood actress.

  • Venkatesh P.
    6 days

    What a performance she was fantabulous..true film making..excellent story

  • Salma Y.
    6 days

    Rlly liked her character in Bulbull. Unnecessary hype created by attention seekers should be ignored

  • Cinder R.
    6 days

    its common & we r special 😌

  • Sabrina I.
    7 days

    look alike tomra

  • মুশফিকা ই.
    7 days

    She looks like Naomi Scott from movie Aladdin

  • Shaina R.
    09/22/2020 07:55

    She's so beautiful

  • Ankit K.
    09/22/2020 04:29

    itni si baat ko bully krna lg gya ise, wo b first to 5th class k bacho ki bat ka. Yhan tu abtk bully krra h muje

  • Zainish F.
    09/21/2020 03:43

    see this

  • Mudasiir M.
    09/21/2020 03:11

    https://youtu.be/ddOfivwmwzc

  • Wangchuk Z.
    09/21/2020 03:01

    She is hot.

  • Pratibha S.
    09/20/2020 22:56

    Sab k sab actors bolte h vo bully huye h😏 its like a trend to gain sympathy

  • Omem T.
    09/20/2020 18:38

    So true😘

  • Mona K.
    09/20/2020 18:06

    Every word uttered by her is true...she is a lucky person...as according to some top heroine..actress es have to sleep with their heroes before doing a film 😕 what nonsense is this I

  • Mhiti M.
    09/20/2020 17:40

    She is so beautiful🥺😍😲😵

  • Jyotsna K.
    09/20/2020 17:18

    You won heart with your work.

  • Shama F.
    09/20/2020 16:55

    Nightmare not dream 🙄

  • Shivani T.
    09/20/2020 16:52

    Very impressive work in her debut role

