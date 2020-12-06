back
Cartoons That Campaign Against Child Sexual Abuse
Children in this world dare to speak about what adults hide away from. These cartoons teach kids some valuable lessons about what they deserve.
06/12/2020 5:27 AM
25 comments
Subir R.08/12/2020 10:37
Avg Child are abused by somone close in family and neighbourhood whome they trust..And its so hard for them to raise their voice and break their silence...Why not any awarness on such predators who reside in our societies
Ritika B.08/12/2020 03:51
Child abuse needs to stop .....A highly sensitive and very imp topic which definitely needs to be highlighted......indeed a great message and campaign which needs to be spread as much as possible 👏👏
Ar A.07/12/2020 11:48
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1ZEbklGXqh4c5qQ1IN9XYkonn6Y9i74uDiXAo8loiwy4/edit?usp=drivesdk
Rashmi S.07/12/2020 10:04
Good job 👍 Ms Bhatiya...
Matilda C.07/12/2020 08:10
Always pay attention to your children and help them immediately
Dex R.07/12/2020 05:46
Brut is against India and Indian culture by spreading lies about india
Aniket M.07/12/2020 05:25
U have no idea What sort of shit is this
Eugénie N.07/12/2020 04:50
Quelle bonne initiative !
Mohammed A.07/12/2020 04:46
Its all fake. No one comes to help. They will try to trap those who complain if opposite party is strong.
Shejal R.06/12/2020 19:05
Meri bacchi bhi isi situation se guzri thi last year.. 😭😭😭
Shubhada S.06/12/2020 18:42
Can someone provide link for these videos?
Ananya P.06/12/2020 13:48
First denormalize spanking children and kissing them without parent's permission. I don't understand how can people trust others with their children. Children are more vulnerable and prone to abuse and we leave them with any Tom, Dick and harry. Only trusted people should have access to your children.
Jagdish S.06/12/2020 12:29
👍👍
Seema D.06/12/2020 10:47
As an educator dealing with so many kids at school, this is something that's always my top priority and concern. Kids should be encouraged to speak and when they do, never say things like "Are you sure?" This brings doubts in their minds and they might end up thinking that you don't trust them which in this case could be catastrophic.
Marja-Liisa S.06/12/2020 10:36
Pedophile can be found all over the world. Families need to protect they’re kids and kids need to be informed, what kind of touch is right and what wrong.
Hervé F.06/12/2020 09:51
Interesting cartoon for children and adults.
Naureen C.06/12/2020 07:25
The responsibility of keeping children safe from harm is on the adults, not children themselves
Md I.06/12/2020 06:59
Manyata A.06/12/2020 06:30
And yes we are abused Too. Those things are disgusting. Every person faced this BadTouch in Childhood.
Shikha S.06/12/2020 06:08
Where can i find these movies