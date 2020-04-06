back

Celeb Moms Kajol & Kareena Talk About Parenting

When Kajol was schooled by her son. This, from Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 104.8 Ishq FM show What Women Want.

06/04/2020 9:28 AM
  • 4.5m
  • 824

583 comments

  • HA D.
    5 hours

    look Kajol looks younger and fresher than kareena

  • Priyanshi K.
    6 hours

    listen from 2m55s

  • Shab S.
    7 hours

    Bazigar movie till now kajol is totally a different person.

  • Izhar B.
    9 hours

    Hallo.bari. Apo

  • Sandy W.
    10 hours

    How is kahlo much lighter than karena

  • Seerat K.
    11 hours

    kareena should read more

  • Noor U.
    12 hours

    a charming mother...

  • Tee B.
    13 hours

    But your modi is trying controlling everyone lol

  • Anuradha K.
    14 hours

    ,

  • Grace L.
    15 hours

    I like kajol talking style and her voice also...always prity...

  • Shamim M.
    15 hours

    Kajol always overacting

  • Celeena D.
    15 hours

    Kate or kajol 🤔

  • Ramya H.
    19 hours

    Waste conversation....

  • Areeba S.
    19 hours

    i like her makeup here

  • Rose M.
    19 hours

    Kajol better than korina

  • Mahbuba F.
    20 hours

    Kajol!!!!

  • Sana A.
    20 hours

    Kareena change your makeup artist please ❤❤

  • Noorsha B.
    20 hours

    I love kajal

  • Bhupen G.
    20 hours

    Send your children to guru to aquire Brahma gyan vigyan tadan and rahashy so that they will not make physical contact with girls after marriage only

  • Shazia B.
    21 hours

    beautiful.eyes kajol