Choreographer's shocking comments about casting couch

The choreographer, Saroj Khan, apologised after making these remarks about the casting couch in the film industry.
ठा. ध.04/27/2018 02:14
Ajay S.04/27/2018 01:32
Mam 8 saal ya 10 saal ki bacchey ek 17 saal ya ussey badey Umr k ladko say kaisey lad saktey hai body k sath buddhey bhi moti hai apkey shayad what you are saying is so stupid thing
Yogesh M.04/27/2018 00:37
Karan S.04/26/2018 23:43
media people ka bas chale to baat ko tod mador ke kuch bhi dikha de.What wrong she said man ??? Brainless media ? First of all she is not justifying casting couch in industry .Simple sa logic bola hai , agr ladki ki art itni strong hai to wo nhi fasegi isme aur agr nhi then she will herself get indulge in it . Matlab media walo sudhar jao , pitne wale kaam krte ho yr :p
Sameera S.04/26/2018 21:23
Peter L.04/26/2018 20:08
Ajit M.04/26/2018 19:03
What she told is truth and reality, atleast now on "wannabe actor" girls should understand this and act accordingly rather than blaming the industry. After all who forces you to go and allow casting couch?
Ramesh S.04/26/2018 19:00
Srivastava S.04/26/2018 18:57
Sach na kaho to juth Kaho to controversy
Khan T.04/26/2018 18:54
What was wrong in her statement 🙏
Aman A.04/26/2018 18:50
Bipin M.04/26/2018 18:42
Ya she is true ....it's not rape..it's other coward taking benefit of u ...so I belive the other person is thinking of her or his benefit and later this casting couch happens
Ajay P.04/26/2018 18:30
SankhaDeep B.04/26/2018 18:25
You Should appologise Mam... Coz it's cousting couch is a mal practice..
Preetam L.04/26/2018 18:08
Ranjeet K.04/26/2018 17:51
Ranjeet K.04/26/2018 17:48
Kiran S.04/26/2018 17:14
I don’t thing she spoke anything wrong 👍🏾
Sayoni C.04/26/2018 16:56
Not expected such views at least from HER... good job lady...used to like you but not anymore.. Disgusting thoughts..
Elora N.04/26/2018 16:53
It's funny how she is justifying casting couch. Let's see it this way, this is a field where newcomers have to face a lot of struggle and then there are people who have the power of handing them with the work they are looking for. Why are we thinking of the aftermath, ie whether someone has given their consent for the sexual favours that has been demanded when the whole act of putting forward such a demand is wrong in every possible way. There can be various reasons why one gives into such demands and one of them is struggle. They know what's coming for them, they can keep fighting it but if it keeps coming in mass then it seems easier because at the end of the day they are getting work but the fact people in power are asking for such favours in the first place cannot be justified. Period.