Comedian Exposes Peeing Habits Of Men

“Inside the pot, not around the pot.” Jeeya Sethi goes below the belt with her latest standup act. 😂

03/28/2020 2:57 PM
  • 3.8m
  • 5.7k

3165 comments

  • Sanjana A.
    2 hours

    😂😂

  • Ishani B.
    5 hours

    😂😂😂

  • Anoop S.
    6 hours

    Its a joke but educated one. Come on guys be a sport.

  • Nilanjan M.
    7 hours

    May her sense of humour rests in peace !

  • Vaishali M.
    7 hours

    just have a look!

  • Urouj I.
    8 hours

    Unfortunate comedy of lowest level.

  • Samyuktha S.
    9 hours

    Wahh

  • Aritra S.
    9 hours

    Ah yes! Peeing instructions! I bet she copied a page from wikiHow for this. For real though, I bet there's a wikiHow page regarding how to pee.

  • Pankaj G.
    9 hours

    Now this is become the stand-up comedy....all faltu jokes

  • Murali K.
    10 hours

    Non sense. How ppl laugh for such jokes. Sense of humour lost

  • Sankhadeep G.
    10 hours

    .... I just died laughing my ass off.

  • Shafeen H.
    10 hours

    Trash

  • Lee S.
    11 hours

    Wow .....good humor!...so hillarius

  • Rk G.
    12 hours

    Are bc... ..

  • B'asit S.
    14 hours

    platinum clip🤣😂

  • Girish G.
    15 hours

    Well I don’t know how she knows every small detail......🧐 Or does she have one...😂🤣🤪 if u know what I mean...

  • Gautam T.
    18 hours

    You call that comedy,what a bunch of wuss in the audience laughing non stop

  • Rasched N.
    19 hours

    Drrrrrrrrrrrrrr..... drrrrrrrrrrrrrr... drrrrrrrrrrrrrr

  • Md A.
    19 hours

    hope This will fix ur mood 😂r

  • Priyanka M.
    19 hours

    😆