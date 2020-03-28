Meanwhile, the #FlipTheSwitch challenge takes over TikTok...
Punjab Locals Shower Flowers On Sanitary Worker
Comedian Exposes Peeing Habits Of Men
Forced To Attend Anti-CAA Protest
A Wedding Mandap In The Mosque
Delhi Violence: Where Was All The Police?
😂😂
😂😂😂
Its a joke but educated one. Come on guys be a sport.
May her sense of humour rests in peace !
just have a look!
Unfortunate comedy of lowest level.
Wahh
Ah yes! Peeing instructions! I bet she copied a page from wikiHow for this.
For real though, I bet there's a wikiHow page regarding how to pee.
Now this is become the stand-up comedy....all faltu jokes
Non sense. How ppl laugh for such jokes. Sense of humour lost
.... I just died laughing my ass off.
Trash
Wow .....good humor!...so hillarius
Are bc... ..
platinum clip🤣😂
Well I don’t know how she knows every small detail......🧐
Or does she have one...😂🤣🤪 if u know what I mean...
You call that comedy,what a bunch of wuss in the audience laughing non stop
Drrrrrrrrrrrrrr..... drrrrrrrrrrrrrr... drrrrrrrrrrrrrr
hope This will fix ur mood 😂r
😆
3165 comments
Sanjana A.2 hours
😂😂
Ishani B.5 hours
😂😂😂
Anoop S.6 hours
Its a joke but educated one. Come on guys be a sport.
Nilanjan M.7 hours
May her sense of humour rests in peace !
Vaishali M.7 hours
just have a look!
Urouj I.8 hours
Unfortunate comedy of lowest level.
Samyuktha S.9 hours
Wahh
Aritra S.9 hours
Ah yes! Peeing instructions! I bet she copied a page from wikiHow for this. For real though, I bet there's a wikiHow page regarding how to pee.
Pankaj G.9 hours
Now this is become the stand-up comedy....all faltu jokes
Murali K.10 hours
Non sense. How ppl laugh for such jokes. Sense of humour lost
Sankhadeep G.10 hours
.... I just died laughing my ass off.
Shafeen H.10 hours
Trash
Lee S.11 hours
Wow .....good humor!...so hillarius
Rk G.12 hours
Are bc... ..
B'asit S.14 hours
platinum clip🤣😂
Girish G.15 hours
Well I don’t know how she knows every small detail......🧐 Or does she have one...😂🤣🤪 if u know what I mean...
Gautam T.18 hours
You call that comedy,what a bunch of wuss in the audience laughing non stop
Rasched N.19 hours
Drrrrrrrrrrrrrr..... drrrrrrrrrrrrrr... drrrrrrrrrrrrrr
Md A.19 hours
hope This will fix ur mood 😂r
Priyanka M.19 hours
😆