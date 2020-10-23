The Dancing Superstars Call For Help
Where Is Jugal Hansraj Now?
Comedian Srishti Dixit Addresses The Nation
When Rajkummar Rao Met Some Comedians
Sanjay Dutt's Post-Cancer Glow Up
How A Photo Changed This Tea Seller’s Life!
papa ki Pari aa gayi gyan dene
Koe esko tamij aur English dono sikhao
Stupidity
You can be Kangana
A poor attempt to be relevant by stating the obvious.
Get lost ..why aren't you wearing the mask??
She is absolutely rigth and she surely did nailed it 👏👏
Thats the way to say it...
People like her who are brainwashed haven’t done an ounce of research. This is a PLANdemic. Wake up, open your third eye and see the truth that is being manipulated right in front of us. This is “draconian law” do some research and stop giving up your freedom.
😂
आरोग्य सेतू एप्प फेल हैं यह positive को भी सेफ दिखाता है ये बकवास है
God i love her 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Primeminister is our supreme leader of country and everybody should respect him.it is not matter of laughing our respected pm speeches. We should take precautions and these comedians are coward and vulger,rude,brainless ,mindless.please boycott brut india
👏👏👏👏
Manvi Mehra Sanjana Chanani Surbhi Swati Chaudhary
how true?if only our countrymen took it seriously , they're going to
pay heavily
She's awesome
Very arrogant and obsessed.everyone knows it's pandemic,but one has to earn bread and abhi for family.It is generous but less than this govt and you.
https://youtu.be/k8kToyDwMYQ
This is an insult to the pampered boys community.
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
32 comments
Akash B.5 days
papa ki Pari aa gayi gyan dene
Anurag K.27/10/2020 08:44
Koe esko tamij aur English dono sikhao
Shaney A.26/10/2020 12:57
Stupidity
Manohar G.24/10/2020 17:07
You can be Kangana
Mangal S.24/10/2020 12:32
A poor attempt to be relevant by stating the obvious.
Manjunath S.24/10/2020 12:20
Get lost ..why aren't you wearing the mask??
Faghir B.24/10/2020 06:07
She is absolutely rigth and she surely did nailed it 👏👏
Lasubon P.24/10/2020 04:22
Thats the way to say it...
EL S.23/10/2020 20:09
People like her who are brainwashed haven’t done an ounce of research. This is a PLANdemic. Wake up, open your third eye and see the truth that is being manipulated right in front of us. This is “draconian law” do some research and stop giving up your freedom.
Saloni W.23/10/2020 15:38
😂
Devender K.23/10/2020 14:07
आरोग्य सेतू एप्प फेल हैं यह positive को भी सेफ दिखाता है ये बकवास है
Hassnain H.23/10/2020 13:22
God i love her 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Prince R.23/10/2020 12:37
Primeminister is our supreme leader of country and everybody should respect him.it is not matter of laughing our respected pm speeches. We should take precautions and these comedians are coward and vulger,rude,brainless ,mindless.please boycott brut india
Chaitali K.23/10/2020 07:59
👏👏👏👏
Sonam C.23/10/2020 07:50
Manvi Mehra Sanjana Chanani Surbhi Swati Chaudhary
Bull B.23/10/2020 07:17
how true?if only our countrymen took it seriously , they're going to pay heavily
Kiran S.23/10/2020 06:40
She's awesome
Kishan S.23/10/2020 06:29
Very arrogant and obsessed.everyone knows it's pandemic,but one has to earn bread and abhi for family.It is generous but less than this govt and you.
Sachin J.23/10/2020 06:15
https://youtu.be/k8kToyDwMYQ
Abhishek M.23/10/2020 06:14
This is an insult to the pampered boys community.