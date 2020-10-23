back

Comedian Srishti Dixit Addresses The Nation

Comedian Srishti Dixit had these words of caution for the people of the nation during Covid-19. 😂

23/10/2020 5:27 AM
  • 74K
  • 36

32 comments

  • Akash B.
    5 days

    papa ki Pari aa gayi gyan dene

  • Anurag K.
    27/10/2020 08:44

    Koe esko tamij aur English dono sikhao

  • Shaney A.
    26/10/2020 12:57

    Stupidity

  • Manohar G.
    24/10/2020 17:07

    You can be Kangana

  • Mangal S.
    24/10/2020 12:32

    A poor attempt to be relevant by stating the obvious.

  • Manjunath S.
    24/10/2020 12:20

    Get lost ..why aren't you wearing the mask??

  • Faghir B.
    24/10/2020 06:07

    She is absolutely rigth and she surely did nailed it 👏👏

  • Lasubon P.
    24/10/2020 04:22

    Thats the way to say it...

  • EL S.
    23/10/2020 20:09

    People like her who are brainwashed haven’t done an ounce of research. This is a PLANdemic. Wake up, open your third eye and see the truth that is being manipulated right in front of us. This is “draconian law” do some research and stop giving up your freedom.

  • Saloni W.
    23/10/2020 15:38

    😂

  • Devender K.
    23/10/2020 14:07

    आरोग्य सेतू एप्प फेल हैं यह positive को भी सेफ दिखाता है ये बकवास है

  • Hassnain H.
    23/10/2020 13:22

    God i love her 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Prince R.
    23/10/2020 12:37

    Primeminister is our supreme leader of country and everybody should respect him.it is not matter of laughing our respected pm speeches. We should take precautions and these comedians are coward and vulger,rude,brainless ,mindless.please boycott brut india

  • Chaitali K.
    23/10/2020 07:59

    👏👏👏👏

  • Sonam C.
    23/10/2020 07:50

    Manvi Mehra Sanjana Chanani Surbhi Swati Chaudhary

  • Bull B.
    23/10/2020 07:17

    how true?if only our countrymen took it seriously , they're going to pay heavily

  • Kiran S.
    23/10/2020 06:40

    She's awesome

  • Kishan S.
    23/10/2020 06:29

    Very arrogant and obsessed.everyone knows it's pandemic,but one has to earn bread and abhi for family.It is generous but less than this govt and you.

  • Sachin J.
    23/10/2020 06:15

    https://youtu.be/k8kToyDwMYQ

  • Abhishek M.
    23/10/2020 06:14

    This is an insult to the pampered boys community.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

