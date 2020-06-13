back

Comedian Trashes India's Fair Skin Obsession

Stand-up comic Saikiran's dissection of India's obsession with fairness is not just skin-deep.

06/13/2020 2:57 PM
3648 comments

  • Deepti G.
    42 minutes

    Its hilarious

  • Divya R.
    an hour

    Amazing bro

  • Raiyan M.
    an hour

    you literally

  • Anil K.
    an hour

    I think entire world is thinking about same about you, what do you say , ,

  • Rithy T.
    an hour

    I dunno why I can’t stop laughing at this😂

  • Zahid I.
    an hour

    ,

  • Dayan B.
    an hour

    😆

  • Surya R.
    an hour

    don't miss it

  • Sandeep R.
    an hour

    True it's happens in India

  • Madhurima S.
    2 hours

    just see😂

  • Khubaib G.
    2 hours

    owais raj

  • Vidhi T.
    2 hours

    🤣🤣 same goes to u 🤣🤣

  • Nishita K.
    2 hours

    what that .com😂😂

  • Aminul I.
    2 hours

    enjoyed a lot

  • Willy L.
    2 hours

    Hopefully they get the message. Great man💪🏾💪🏾

  • Virat S.
    2 hours

    Hahahahaha 🤣🤣🤣

  • Løkì R.
    2 hours

    Super broo

  • Soham G.
    2 hours

    bhai dekh, khub relatable!

  • Cheiyoon C.
    2 hours

    maranamda ivan 🔥🔥🔥

  • Prasad A.
    2 hours

    Hindu religious ka bada majak udate ho tum to comedy ke nam pe....or ye chutye educated log haste hai uspe wah bhencho...usse achha anpad log hai