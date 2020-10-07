back

Comedian Vir Das On Fair & Lovely

Comedian Vir Das took on the fairness cream debate by launching his “own product”! Thanks Vir Das for the footage.

07/10/2020 11:57 AM
  • 123.0k
  • 55

38 comments

  • Chayanika B.
    4 days

    Was this supposed to make us laugh?

  • Ayesha A.
    5 days

    Tabinda rizwan Rida Bilal I’m endorsing this brand stop me if you can I’ll be unfair and un lovely when I take off the dreams 😘😂Khan

  • Seema B.
    6 days

    idiot

  • Chaitali K.
    6 days

    She’s like, “ you want to nominate me for an Oscar? Bitch, I am the Oscar” 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Vishala R.
    07/14/2020 11:32

    Okay, didn't find it funny at all!

  • Sara A.
    07/14/2020 05:43

  • Raj A.
    07/13/2020 17:37

  • गौरव ल.
    07/13/2020 13:43

    Why did you take the funny bits out? This editing makes it sound like an idiot ranting and I have myself for that.

  • Badi B.
    07/13/2020 08:59

  • Chayan R.
    07/12/2020 11:52

  • सिन्धिअंशान स.
    07/12/2020 07:30

    Whay about,Tan n lovely for people with too fair complexion.

  • Vishwanath D.
    07/12/2020 02:42

    This is indeed a video which will make you smile atleast, i dont understand english comedy much so I smiled but definately people can laugh out loud on this video. But the gist is he has a point.. Why a cream is required to make a human being lovely. Really!! so if I dont use a cream on my face i am not a lovely person!?. I already had my fellow human critics to judge me being lovely or not and then a cream to do so will be an extra burden. I came to know that court had ordered the company to remove the controversial word from the brand name; however i was amazed to see the commercial staring yesterday on a televion chanal. Also to add "fairness" creams have some amount of mercury in some form to help in the process. Last thing i knew about mercury is you wont feel lovely to see it rising in a thermometer how can i feel lovely by applying it on my skin.

  • Rao S.
    07/11/2020 20:46

    Ghonchu !! Being lovely doesn't mean being respectful, asshole.

  • Lovely B.
    07/11/2020 18:49

    In the first place I didn't want to comment... but I just did.😐 by the way that serum works wonders.

  • Anish M.
    07/11/2020 13:11

  • Tsering T.
    07/11/2020 09:01

  • Jigar B.
    07/11/2020 06:26

    So u dont endorse any product? All u film workers just listen to wooping amount and sign advert contracts. Why blame dipika or ranveer? Illogical

  • Sufiya K.
    07/11/2020 04:16

    Brut needs to get better with its content.

  • Nithin B.
    07/11/2020 00:58

    Don't you guys own brand name Lovely. It think this will get more memes. 😂😂 Don't worry I am kind of ready for it. Hope everyone is.

  • Thayyib B.
    07/10/2020 15:15

