back
Comedians Parody Judges On Shark Tank India
When Indian comedians circled the Shark Tank for jokes... 🎥: Biswa Kalyan Rath, Rohan Joshi, Urooj Ashfaq and Mallika Dua
02/02/2022 5:27 AMupdated: 03/02/2022 1:17 AM
- 403.2K
- 2.7K
- 262
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
116 comments
Ashish S.a day
Mr Grover himself could not manage his own ...bussiness.....he is quitting..and asking his piece of share.........Mr boat is raising money from market..what new he has offer in market .....
Zesty Z.2 days
Fellas, this is the level of KoMeDy in India. Smh
Fatima S.2 days
Wah 👏👏👏😆😆
Gundeep T.2 days
So all “influencers” got something new to create content on. Nice!
Mullick D.2 days
Very weak .. nearing silly attempt at parody considering the overhyped stand ups featured. The Shark Tank is way better and the memes they generated throughout by public are way more creative and funny. I have even downloaded the Ashneer Demotivation App!
Hafsa H.3 days
😂😂
Wajahat S.3 days
this is hilarious lolz
Imran U.3 days
Only Piyush behave like angel investors others have no decency & always out or 20% above equity
Naresh K.3 days
Chup Sala internet ki gandagi.
S P.3 days
Rohan Joshi, lol pathetic joker
Vaidehi P.3 days
I love how he mimic anurag 😂😂😂
Deepa N.3 days
Ashneer ki itni bekar acting 😵💫😬 tu chhod de ye sab 🤦♀️
Sunil M.3 days
Omicron ji🤣🤣🤣😂
Pranjal S.4 days
I think Shark Tank is more informative and quality episodes than most of daily shows in india right now, yes there is exasperation and unnecessary drama but all of those for indian tv audience not for streaming audience infact Netflix's fabulous lives of Bollywood wives is much more worse than any saas bahu serials, but these comedians will never talk about that because than they might be never going to get Netflix special or Amazon special.
Ghuffran S.4 days
Abdullah Siddiqui
Sonia G.4 days
Anupam Mittal & Aman Gupta are my favorites as they both are generous and humble.
Ursila J.4 days
Amazing guys
Sadaf A.5 days
🤣🤣
Ranveer C.5 days
The people who act this are zero in real life 🤣😂
Syed M.5 days
😂