back

Comedians Parody Judges On Shark Tank India

When Indian comedians circled the Shark Tank for jokes... 🎥: Biswa Kalyan Rath, Rohan Joshi, Urooj Ashfaq and Mallika Dua

02/02/2022 5:27 AMupdated: 03/02/2022 1:17 AM
  • 403.2K
  • 262

Bollywood and Beyond

  1. 5:39

    How Your HR Works From Home

  2. 3:04

    The Woman Behind “Press 1 For English”

  3. 4:23

    When Amitabh Bachchan Went Bankrupt

  4. 5:33

    The Actor Who Spoke Her Mind, On Screen And Off

  5. 2:33

    The Story Of Tejasswi Prakash

  6. 3:35

    Comedians Parody Judges On Shark Tank India

116 comments

  • Ashish S.
    a day

    Mr Grover himself could not manage his own ...bussiness.....he is quitting..and asking his piece of share.........Mr boat is raising money from market..what new he has offer in market .....

  • Zesty Z.
    2 days

    Fellas, this is the level of KoMeDy in India. Smh

  • Fatima S.
    2 days

    Wah 👏👏👏😆😆

  • Gundeep T.
    2 days

    So all “influencers” got something new to create content on. Nice!

  • Mullick D.
    2 days

    Very weak .. nearing silly attempt at parody considering the overhyped stand ups featured. The Shark Tank is way better and the memes they generated throughout by public are way more creative and funny. I have even downloaded the Ashneer Demotivation App!

  • Hafsa H.
    3 days

    😂😂

  • Wajahat S.
    3 days

    this is hilarious lolz

  • Imran U.
    3 days

    Only Piyush behave like angel investors others have no decency & always out or 20% above equity

  • Naresh K.
    3 days

    Chup Sala internet ki gandagi.

  • S P.
    3 days

    Rohan Joshi, lol pathetic joker

  • Vaidehi P.
    3 days

    I love how he mimic anurag 😂😂😂

  • Deepa N.
    3 days

    Ashneer ki itni bekar acting 😵‍💫😬 tu chhod de ye sab 🤦‍♀️

  • Sunil M.
    3 days

    Omicron ji🤣🤣🤣😂

  • Pranjal S.
    4 days

    I think Shark Tank is more informative and quality episodes than most of daily shows in india right now, yes there is exasperation and unnecessary drama but all of those for indian tv audience not for streaming audience infact Netflix's fabulous lives of Bollywood wives is much more worse than any saas bahu serials, but these comedians will never talk about that because than they might be never going to get Netflix special or Amazon special.

  • Ghuffran S.
    4 days

    Abdullah Siddiqui

  • Sonia G.
    4 days

    Anupam Mittal & Aman Gupta are my favorites as they both are generous and humble.

  • Ursila J.
    4 days

    Amazing guys

  • Sadaf A.
    5 days

    🤣🤣

  • Ranveer C.
    5 days

    The people who act this are zero in real life 🤣😂

  • Syed M.
    5 days

    😂

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.