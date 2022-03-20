back

Comedians turn motivational speakers

If you’re looking for motivation, maybe you shouldn’t listen to these comedians. 😂

20/03/2022 5:27 AM
  • 30.8K
  • 7

Bollywood and Beyond

  1. 2:04

    Emraan Hashmi And The Perfect Kiss

  2. 2:16

    Why Fardeen Khan left Bollywood

  3. 2:08

    Comedians turn motivational speakers

  4. 3:09

    The man who created “Bobbywood”

  5. 3:25

    When Sunny Leone met Brut

  6. 4:50

    How Mumbai changed Taapsee Pannu

5 comments

  • Archana M.
    5 days

    That joke about african kids is completely out of line

  • Brut India
    21/03/2022 04:20

    These comedians couldn’t help but have a go at Shark Tank’s judges:

  • Ajay M.
    20/03/2022 06:57

    😁

  • Amos M.
    20/03/2022 06:53

    Comedians can't understand real life with pea sized brains.And half of them are behind bars these days.So keep doing comedy .

  • Chiku C.
    20/03/2022 05:34

    thank God .. now my entire day will be good as I read ur propaganda 🤣🤣🤣

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.