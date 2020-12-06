back

Covid Deals A Death Blow To Big Screen Lip Locks

Bad news for all the Emraan Hashmi fans out there. No kissing in Indian cinema till further notice.

06/12/2020 4:57 AM
  • 41.5k
  • 37

29 comments

  • Visha C.
    3 days

    This. Isn't even funny why do they have to reduce his acting like this bhenchod

  • Shoumen S.
    3 days

    Reel life and Real life are different in all respect.

  • Rooe J.
    3 days

    Lol

  • Aarish B.
    4 days

    This is insane. Yes u should sack this story maker.

  • Modern K.
    6 days

    How government will monitor all noms

  • Raghavendra G.
    6 days

    Why u people mentioning only bollywood cinema.

  • Mohit V.
    6 days

    filma hi ehi scene karke dekhda c

  • Deepali P.
    7 days

    Funny, in the whole Indian Hindi Cinemas u only saw Imran Hashmi, I feel the informative videos on FB are more worth of watching than wasting 3 hrs in cinemas

  • Junaid A.
    7 days

    Ertgulllll

  • Sylvester F.
    7 days

    Industry how will we get income

  • Raj S.
    7 days

    Please please can we have a different story line instead of the one going on for last hundred years, love story singing crying and overacting from generations same family actors. Good acting is when you can’t tell that they are acting.

  • Sachin Y.
    7 days

    😂😂😂...All this only effects of corona virus

  • Abi R.
    7 days

    2nd most population in the world and still shy / taboo about kiss 😂. Indian culture lovers dont have the ability and acceptance of our ancestors who carved sexual position on ancient temples. Reverse gear to 10000 BC, loosers !!

  • Narayan S.
    7 days

    Okay so other actors were not used to kiss on screen before???

  • Scoril S.
    7 days

    😪😪😪😪 sorry 4 your great loss imran bhai😁😁😁😁

  • Celine M.
    7 days

    Now a days Cinema is not necessary in our lives. before cinema has give moral .now its very dangerous to our lives

  • Dev
    06/12/2020 07:08

    so only SOORAJ BARJATYA will be making movies in next year...RIP cinema

  • Chad X.
    06/12/2020 07:01

    Ban item songs too

  • Nidhi S.
    06/12/2020 06:54

    😂😂😂😂😂

  • Amrith C.
    06/12/2020 06:20

    😂