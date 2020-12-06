Covid Deals A Death Blow To Big Screen Lip Locks

The Understated Wisdom Of Sushant Singh Rajput
This. Isn't even funny why do they have to reduce his acting like this bhenchod
Reel life and Real life are different in all respect.
Lol
This is insane. Yes u should sack this story maker.
How government will monitor all noms
Why u people mentioning only bollywood cinema.
filma hi ehi scene karke dekhda c
Funny, in the whole Indian Hindi Cinemas u only saw Imran Hashmi, I feel the informative videos on FB are more worth of watching than wasting 3 hrs in cinemas
Ertgulllll
Industry how will we get income
Please please can we have a different story line instead of the one going on for last hundred years, love story singing crying and overacting from generations same family actors. Good acting is when you can’t tell that they are acting.
😂😂😂...All this only effects of corona virus
2nd most population in the world and still shy / taboo about kiss 😂. Indian culture lovers dont have the ability and acceptance of our ancestors who carved sexual position on ancient temples. Reverse gear to 10000 BC, loosers !!
Okay so other actors were not used to kiss on screen before???
😪😪😪😪 sorry 4 your great loss imran bhai😁😁😁😁
Now a days Cinema is not necessary in our lives. before cinema has give moral .now its very dangerous to our lives
so only SOORAJ BARJATYA will be making movies in next year...RIP cinema
Ban item songs too
😂😂😂😂😂
😂
