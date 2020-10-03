back
Dancer Ballets His Way To Prestigious Dance School
When this young dancer from Delhi got into a prestigious school in London, well-wishers and even Hrithik Roshan came together to fund his dream. ❤️️ Special thanks: Imperial Fernando Ballet Co. (IFBC).
03/10/2020 2:57 PM
13 comments
Preeti B.13 hours
Good luck champ...keep shining
Anita T.20 hours
Best of luck to you.
Yamini P.a day
You are an inspiration of our next generation.
ਮਨਵੀਰ ਕ.2 days
He cut his hair just to learn ballet disgusting
Nishant G.2 days
Hats off boy, keep breaking stereotypes. These are the kind of role models men need.
Drclement h.2 days
Swati D.2 days
Let sky be your limit. Best wishes 👍👍
Vidya T.3 days
God bless!!👍
Jazz R.4 days
This is a wonderful story
Suraj K.4 days
For indian its like a circus
Prabir D.4 days
Congrats Bravo
Karthika P.4 days
💕💕
Anuradha S.4 days
Excellent