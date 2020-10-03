back

Dancer Ballets His Way To Prestigious Dance School

When this young dancer from Delhi got into a prestigious school in London, well-wishers and even Hrithik Roshan came together to fund his dream. ❤️️ Special thanks: Imperial Fernando Ballet Co. (IFBC).

03/10/2020 2:57 PM
  • 115.7k
  • 23

13 comments

  • Preeti B.
    13 hours

    Good luck champ...keep shining

  • Anita T.
    20 hours

    Best of luck to you.

  • Yamini P.
    a day

    You are an inspiration of our next generation.

  • ਮਨਵੀਰ ਕ.
    2 days

    He cut his hair just to learn ballet disgusting

  • Nishant G.
    2 days

    Hats off boy, keep breaking stereotypes. These are the kind of role models men need.

  • Drclement h.
    2 days

    *Getting pregnant *Diabetes *diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) *Addicted to smoking and drinking *penis enlargement *Do you want your ex back *premature Ejaculation *Flat tummy *Vaginal yeast *vaginal discharge *offensives odour *shphills *Gonorrhea *kidney infection *Staphylococcus *vaginal itching *pimples *Pile *vaginal dryness *weak erecation *low spem count & *infertility *Dog illness cure *Herpes *Hepatitis *HIV/ AIDS *Cancer cure *Fibroids *Hp *strokes *back pain *Alpecia *Bed wetting *Tuberculosis etc.. WhatsApp +2348073908055 Email [email protected] thanks and God bless you all

  • Swati D.
    2 days

    Let sky be your limit. Best wishes 👍👍

  • Vidya T.
    3 days

    God bless!!👍

  • Jazz R.
    4 days

    This is a wonderful story

  • Suraj K.
    4 days

    For indian its like a circus

  • Prabir D.
    4 days

    Congrats Bravo

  • Karthika P.
    4 days

    💕💕

  • Anuradha S.
    4 days

    Excellent

