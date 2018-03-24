back

Dancing Traffic Cop

This traffic cop moonwalks on the streets of Indore.

03/24/2018 11:00 AM
  • 3.0m
  • 2.5k

1661 comments

  • Rakesh S.
    04/14/2019 04:04

    Good job

  • KA R.
    04/05/2019 11:38

    Good job

  • Paolo P.
    03/01/2019 21:12

    Idiot % idiot

  • Aditya C.
    02/06/2019 18:49

    Not all heroes wear capes

  • Lata S.
    01/30/2019 08:01

    He is amazing.saw him in action in indore recently.wish he would do something similar to Bangalore city. Traffic.

  • Ruprakash M.
    01/28/2019 18:35

    They r the best traffic police in our india

  • Luckyboy L.
    01/23/2019 05:10

    Very nice... Sir good job

  • Jumat R.
    01/19/2019 11:11

    bkn ke ni u?

  • Azeemuddin S.
    01/18/2019 15:51

    Public servant so please give him respect and police department for you allwase.

  • Anil R.
    01/17/2019 10:37

    Awesome you doing your job with your talent, this combination such nice inspiration

  • Ariel B.
    01/16/2019 20:58

    😂🤣😂🤣

  • Ronnie D.
    01/15/2019 14:58

    Get him a clown outfit please

  • Roshan T.
    01/14/2019 14:40

    She enjoy the always duty 😊😊

  • Janne K.
    01/12/2019 13:11

    Duty lover.. 😍😍🙏

  • Faizan F.
    01/09/2019 15:23

    Singh Saab do Ya char aur Hai to send to Hyderabad

  • Jerry A.
    01/08/2019 22:05

    I like the technique. it commands attention...

  • Izal L.
    01/08/2019 06:40

    The best cops dance in the philipines

  • Oscar W.
    01/05/2019 14:53

    Med Fitt

  • Song H.
    12/29/2018 17:55

    😂😂😂😂

  • Marc S.
    12/27/2018 21:47

    He is enjoying his job