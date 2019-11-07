Dark Skin Roles But STILL No Dark Skin Actors

It's trying to show more dark skin on screen, but Bollywood is getting it wrong.
207 comments
Vijay N.12/25/2019 03:39
Very well said n spot on
Gyem L.12/17/2019 13:23
Indians are not fair...actors go through lighting treatment..u should see their bare face without make up
Kamala S.12/14/2019 04:07
This colour issue is becoming boring and its your talent and Gods Grace that gives you success
Roop D.12/06/2019 01:20
Indians are racist to themselves
Arpita R.12/05/2019 06:07
The point is.... if the hero is playing the role of poor he should be dark only. This mentality is set by Bollywood producers. Rather than changing the mindset they are imposing wrong message in the society. cinema does have some responsibility also besides business and awards.
Meeda Z.12/05/2019 02:37
Bollywood is full of nepotism too that's why they dont have good actors these days some of them act well but most have poor performance in hindi movies also the script these days aren't so good
Mukn D.12/04/2019 03:40
Bollywood needs to refocus on its priorities not only in the subjects chosen and the narratives created in the wake of their screening, but also of the important role it plays on different strata of society. Perpetuating stereotypes, depicting a caste or religion in negative light without it being what obtains on the ground, creating schisms in society and encouraging divisive ideas. Aping western culture, denigrating Indian culture evolved over thousands of years before Christianity.
Lorraine B.12/02/2019 23:34
And I thought this an African problem 😟😟😟
Naaz S.12/02/2019 09:38
Arey par jo ye role play kar skte wahi log ko lenge na ab wo actor yaa actress fair hai to kya kar skte hai dark wale role k liye dark skin ka koi actor hai b to nai kisi ko b leke acting’s skills nai hogi to flop hojaegi movie and loss hoga
Najma N.12/02/2019 06:34
what is negetive here i dont get it. If the actor has perfect acting capabilities then what is problem with skin color??? you can change your haircut, attire,accent all according to the character but you can not change skin color?!!! you are making and promoting discrimination and rasism. hippocrates. when you are saying that only dark skin people can do these roles, that is rasicm.
Phunchok N.11/30/2019 21:51
For me she super .............. I don't care about the color or anything
Sidarth G.11/30/2019 19:46
Bollywood is fucked up
Simmi N.11/28/2019 14:03
Provincial backward thinking in a supposedly progressive society Thank God for my colour It’s so sought after here in the UK by white peeps 😂
Kamal V.11/28/2019 10:39
Because in 2nd half she will.become fair and then finally be accepted.
Karma T.11/27/2019 17:29
How about some North East Indian looking actors zero representation!
Vanshika R.11/26/2019 20:32
bollywood is trash
Shaheen S.11/26/2019 17:44
India beauty is real beauty asian colour is best and i think more attractive than white and bright skin😊 bt to plastic surgery ki honi chahiye😂
Nausheen T.11/25/2019 10:31
Saying that 'if dark skin is important to the role, it should be played by dark skinned actors' is the same as preferring light skin over acting abilities. Many actors play a dark skinned role because they are talented and are suited for the role, not their skin colour.
Ajay S.11/24/2019 17:44
Truth Prevails
Larisa B.11/23/2019 17:34
Dark skin is beautiful too