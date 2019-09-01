back

Demi Lovato's Struggle With Depression and Substance Abuse

Demi Lovato has had a career full of struggles with substance abuse and depression. Here is her story.

01/04/2019 5:26 AMupdated: 08/31/2020 12:55 PM
11 comments

  • Arslan A.
    01/09/2019 17:49

    Lol people praising her for telling accepting she is a drug addict

  • Tushar K.
    01/06/2019 09:56

    Jayeta Singh

  • Hassan Z.
    01/05/2019 09:59

    Sasta nasha chor do demi

  • Mohammad A.
    01/04/2019 10:56

    Wow you R damm Beutiful Lovato God Bless you 🤘

  • Rakesh M.
    01/04/2019 10:54

    My fav Demi Lovato songs 1. Heart attack 2. Made in the USA 3. Neon lights 4. Solo Love u Demi Lovato...

  • Rahul K.
    01/04/2019 09:12

    Navaneethcrshna UpUpadhyaya

  • Rajeshwari S.
    01/04/2019 08:38

    Good job dear🍁

  • Johnson B.
    01/04/2019 08:24

    Morale of the video is your hair color & hair style says lot about your mental conditions.

  • Jitendra P.
    01/04/2019 07:54

    Fuck her

  • Monika B.
    01/04/2019 06:48

    Very brave of her👍

  • Abhay C.
    01/04/2019 06:33

    Demi Lovato overdoses on heroine and nobody bats an eye. Elon Musk smokes some weed and everybody loses their minds.

