Dibyendu Bhattacharya’s 20 Years In Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan Meets Kartik Aaryan
The Indian Teens Who Impressed NASA
Bollywood's Crazy Age Gap
Will We See An Indian In Space Soon? Ft. Shashi Tharoor
The Life Of Tipu Sultan
Zeenat Aman: A Life Lived
Dibyendu Bhattacharjee is a gem and we are blessed to have such a talent. The realistic presentations of roles by him are just beyond explanation. Soar high sir
🙏🏻Hi guys it's Rituraj Chatterjee
🧑💻Affiliate Marketer 🏆
🏪Business Owner💡
👀Looking for people for online project(Govt. Approved🇮🇳📝)
🏡WORK FROM HOME✅
⏱️NO TIME BOUNDATION✅
🌍NO NETWORKING✅
🎓NO COLLEGE DEGREES✅
🌟UTLIZE YOUR FREE TIME 🌟
🤝🏻 SUPPORT AND 🏋🏻 TRAINING WILL BE PROVIDED FOR🥇 EARNING 💸10,000 TO 15,000💸PER WEEK
Interested Participants Type "Yes"☑️ in comments and pingme📲📞 for details
Watsapp☎️ 7278915005
Insta📸 @riturajchatterjee
Facebook 🌍 Rituraj Chatterjee
✅100% Trusted and Genuine✅
#onlinewoimoemoossumms
Really great actor..son of Behala
Brilliant actor. And I'm sure many doors of opportunity shall be open for him. He is unique in his acting skills.. All the best buddy
SAhi kaha sir ne ki Karan Johar jaise director ki filmo wali society kahan hai hamne toh kabhi nahin dekhi jaisa un jaise director apni filmo me dikhate hain 😐
Terrific actor, underrated.
Unsung Hero ❤️
An absolute brilliant actor
tomar interview dekho xD
What's wrong in born in any particular colour, whether you are black skinned,white skinned, yellow skin, roman nose, a pug one, a short heighted one ,a tall one, a fat one, a thin one, these actors can really make out a propaganda out of anywhere, they know how to catch media on petty issues. An actor again acting on camera anad fooling all those-watching.
If you want to see his level of acting just watch him in criminal justice season 1. He has done amazing job
<3
Such an incredible actor 😍
I noticed him in DEVD.
❤️💚💜🧡
Yeda yakub in Black Friday.Iconic character.
- Sir 🙌
Is he a lead hero in Bollywood?? No right, he is a character actor there as well...why suddenly bring region specific racial topic nonsense...!!
कुआँ खोद दिए भैया जी आप तो
Many non fair hero's are there in South and also in Bollywood.Mithun,Rajnikanth etc.Pl don't bring racial topic there.One who is successful in box office rules or gets a chance.
He is one of my favourites
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
33 comments
Pankaj K.4 days
Dibyendu Bhattacharjee is a gem and we are blessed to have such a talent. The realistic presentations of roles by him are just beyond explanation. Soar high sir
Rituraj C.12/11/2021 09:17
🙏🏻Hi guys it's Rituraj Chatterjee 🧑💻Affiliate Marketer 🏆 🏪Business Owner💡 👀Looking for people for online project(Govt. Approved🇮🇳📝) 🏡WORK FROM HOME✅ ⏱️NO TIME BOUNDATION✅ 🌍NO NETWORKING✅ 🎓NO COLLEGE DEGREES✅ 🌟UTLIZE YOUR FREE TIME 🌟 🤝🏻 SUPPORT AND 🏋🏻 TRAINING WILL BE PROVIDED FOR🥇 EARNING 💸10,000 TO 15,000💸PER WEEK Interested Participants Type "Yes"☑️ in comments and pingme📲📞 for details Watsapp☎️ 7278915005 Insta📸 @riturajchatterjee Facebook 🌍 Rituraj Chatterjee ✅100% Trusted and Genuine✅ #onlinewoimoemoossumms
Sayan D.11/11/2021 01:20
Really great actor..son of Behala
Ashley D.10/11/2021 14:35
Brilliant actor. And I'm sure many doors of opportunity shall be open for him. He is unique in his acting skills.. All the best buddy
Sujeet K.10/11/2021 07:37
SAhi kaha sir ne ki Karan Johar jaise director ki filmo wali society kahan hai hamne toh kabhi nahin dekhi jaisa un jaise director apni filmo me dikhate hain 😐
Anubhav R.10/11/2021 06:37
Terrific actor, underrated.
Muntasir M.09/11/2021 18:49
Unsung Hero ❤️
Swati D.09/11/2021 16:17
An absolute brilliant actor
Soumyadeep D.09/11/2021 03:42
tomar interview dekho xD
Vinay J.09/11/2021 02:34
What's wrong in born in any particular colour, whether you are black skinned,white skinned, yellow skin, roman nose, a pug one, a short heighted one ,a tall one, a fat one, a thin one, these actors can really make out a propaganda out of anywhere, they know how to catch media on petty issues. An actor again acting on camera anad fooling all those-watching.
Naveen S.08/11/2021 15:34
If you want to see his level of acting just watch him in criminal justice season 1. He has done amazing job
Vivek K.08/11/2021 13:58
<3
Sahil C.08/11/2021 08:20
Such an incredible actor 😍 I noticed him in DEVD.
Mohd Z.08/11/2021 07:33
❤️💚💜🧡
Sayanta G.08/11/2021 06:12
Yeda yakub in Black Friday.Iconic character.
Shubham B.08/11/2021 05:31
- Sir 🙌
Shispiya D.08/11/2021 03:18
Is he a lead hero in Bollywood?? No right, he is a character actor there as well...why suddenly bring region specific racial topic nonsense...!!
Jagbir S.08/11/2021 02:56
कुआँ खोद दिए भैया जी आप तो
Amos M.08/11/2021 02:04
Many non fair hero's are there in South and also in Bollywood.Mithun,Rajnikanth etc.Pl don't bring racial topic there.One who is successful in box office rules or gets a chance.
Anubhav M.08/11/2021 01:30
He is one of my favourites