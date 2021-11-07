back

Dibyendu Bhattacharya’s 20 Years In Bollywood

His perfect dialogue in Mirzapur became a hit meme, but who really is Dibyendu Bhattacharya?

07/11/2021 4:27 PM
  • 191.7K
  • 45

Portraits

33 comments

  • Pankaj K.
    4 days

    Dibyendu Bhattacharjee is a gem and we are blessed to have such a talent. The realistic presentations of roles by him are just beyond explanation. Soar high sir

  • Rituraj C.
    12/11/2021 09:17

  • Sayan D.
    11/11/2021 01:20

    Really great actor..son of Behala

  • Ashley D.
    10/11/2021 14:35

    Brilliant actor. And I'm sure many doors of opportunity shall be open for him. He is unique in his acting skills.. All the best buddy

  • Sujeet K.
    10/11/2021 07:37

    SAhi kaha sir ne ki Karan Johar jaise director ki filmo wali society kahan hai hamne toh kabhi nahin dekhi jaisa un jaise director apni filmo me dikhate hain 😐

  • Anubhav R.
    10/11/2021 06:37

    Terrific actor, underrated.

  • Muntasir M.
    09/11/2021 18:49

    Unsung Hero ❤️

  • Swati D.
    09/11/2021 16:17

    An absolute brilliant actor

  • Soumyadeep D.
    09/11/2021 03:42

    tomar interview dekho xD

  • Vinay J.
    09/11/2021 02:34

    What's wrong in born in any particular colour, whether you are black skinned,white skinned, yellow skin, roman nose, a pug one, a short heighted one ,a tall one, a fat one, a thin one, these actors can really make out a propaganda out of anywhere, they know how to catch media on petty issues. An actor again acting on camera anad fooling all those-watching.

  • Naveen S.
    08/11/2021 15:34

    If you want to see his level of acting just watch him in criminal justice season 1. He has done amazing job

  • Vivek K.
    08/11/2021 13:58

    <3

  • Sahil C.
    08/11/2021 08:20

    Such an incredible actor 😍 I noticed him in DEVD.

  • Mohd Z.
    08/11/2021 07:33

    ❤️💚💜🧡

  • Sayanta G.
    08/11/2021 06:12

    Yeda yakub in Black Friday.Iconic character.

  • Shubham B.
    08/11/2021 05:31

    - Sir 🙌

  • Shispiya D.
    08/11/2021 03:18

    Is he a lead hero in Bollywood?? No right, he is a character actor there as well...why suddenly bring region specific racial topic nonsense...!!

  • Jagbir S.
    08/11/2021 02:56

    कुआँ खोद दिए भैया जी आप तो

  • Amos M.
    08/11/2021 02:04

    Many non fair hero's are there in South and also in Bollywood.Mithun,Rajnikanth etc.Pl don't bring racial topic there.One who is successful in box office rules or gets a chance.

  • Anubhav M.
    08/11/2021 01:30

    He is one of my favourites

