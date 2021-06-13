back

Disha Patani: The Pilot Aspirant Who Found Her Wings In Films

She wanted to fly fighter planes. But soon after stepping out of her small town, she got hurled into a whole different orbit. She turns 29 today.

13/06/2021 2:57 AM
  • 345.3K
  • 81

Portraits

  1. 2:02

    ITBP Jawans Perform Yoga On Snow-Clad Mountains

  2. 6:22

    The Life Of Industrialist Gautam Adani

  3. 3:01

    Rahul Gandhi’s Aikido Masterclass

  4. 2:47

    Would You Pay Lakhs For A 7-Year-Old's Painting?

  5. 2:23

    Meet The 11-Year-Old Yoga Teacher

  6. 4:15

    The Life of Leander Paes

71 comments

  • Zia A.
    16 hours

    Hello why r u come ? Go ahead soon

  • Pallab B.
    3 days

    🌝

  • Gent M.
    4 days

    Bakwas interview. Ghanta.

  • ABan A.
    5 days

    Editor ne goa ma edit kiye hogye maal puka malang ko bhul hi gaye bhaisab

  • Rezwanul I.
    5 days

    She's an actor?!

  • Sushmita P.
    5 days

    500 rs wale Amity mein nhi padte hain 😂😂😂

  • Choudhary A.
    6 days

    Bc baap officer or maa bhi officer...or mumbai aai to 500 leke waah ganduo waah....🤣🤣

  • Damini C.
    6 days

    When SSR murder case came in news.. Picture of her with baby penguin was leaked...i don't think Bollywood actresses are served on silver screen without compromise.

  • Rnmindr S.
    6 days

    13th born people's are little different I m also one of them. 👍👍👍👍

  • Shahabuddin S.
    7 days

    bhai itna pata tha iske bare me?

  • Gopal S.
    7 days

    Boycott

  • Sujata C.
    7 days

    A college dropout now sleeping with random men..wow..what an icon!

  • Abhilash R.
    7 days

    Radhe radhe 😂

  • Jyotishhmoy B.
    7 days

    She still flies...a fighter plane😀

  • Dilip G.
    7 days

    Boycott bollywood

  • Indranil B.
    7 days

    And she is the greatest struggler of all time 🙂

  • Arpita R.
    14/06/2021 17:45

    Father sur name sing doughter sur name pithani

  • Subhajeet M.
    14/06/2021 17:43

    This page is full of useless content. UNFOLLOWED

  • Hemanshu T.
    14/06/2021 16:16

    Also making names in Mumbai Police list too

  • PallanVa M.
    14/06/2021 14:51

    Poor news???? During Covi 19 pandemic.