Don't Remember Ramayan's Aslam Khan, Do You?
He has played more than one character in Ramayan. But it took a pandemic many decades later for India to take note. Aslam Khan is not complaining in this Brut Original.
04/25/2020 6:57 AM
Ankita S.2 days
Ye is generation k duggal saab h
Manjar D.3 days
Rahul S.3 days
Aditya T.4 days
What a sweet story. Soo good to know him more. I can't believe people can find a communal angle even in such a beautiful and honest story. BC Kya Bhara hai tumhare dimag me?
Anushree D.4 days
Amazing Aslam
Bikash D.4 days
thank u sir for giving memers so much material like...of u dont remember him,ur childhood was not awesome...aaj ye rishi muni bane etc etc...jokes apart thank u for all the memories sir stay blessed
Santanu P.4 days
More than that, our kids used to identify you throughout the serial. Hats off to you. Versatile. To be precise 15 characters played by you.
Siddhesh P.5 days
Bader T.5 days
Sajid B.5 days
Dev C.5 days
ye dekho..more insights regarding this guy
Ashwani M.5 days
Sir your acting in all the characters were awesome. Thank you so much.
Yash K.5 days
duggal saab
Rohit B.5 days
This is the greatness of hindus that even muslims get roles in hindu religious serials.
Naveen K.6 days
our samudra devata
Rajiandai P.6 days
Flashing back in front of me all those 90s days
Vipul P.6 days
Venu B.6 days
Balwant R.6 days
Hr 10 min me nya patr abhiny kiya.... Aap dhny he....😊😊😊
Rakhi P.7 days
I too started noticed him infect gradually i started to search him only instead of listening d Ramayan....very appreciated .....alwys b blessed sir.....lv u sir......want yo see u again i frnt of Camera