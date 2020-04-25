back

Don't Remember Ramayan's Aslam Khan, Do You?

He has played more than one character in Ramayan. But it took a pandemic many decades later for India to take note. Aslam Khan is not complaining in this Brut Original.

  • Ankita S.
    2 days

    Ye is generation k duggal saab h

  • Manjar D.
    3 days

    Hurt in the butt of KONGRESS, Ravish, SICKulars and Samchas

  • Rahul S.
    3 days

    Admin safura jurger k liye hum ko kafi afsosh hai fir bhi batao na ..sherni ghodi kaise bni 😂😂😂

  • Aditya T.
    4 days

    What a sweet story. Soo good to know him more. I can't believe people can find a communal angle even in such a beautiful and honest story. BC Kya Bhara hai tumhare dimag me?

  • Anushree D.
    4 days

    Amazing Aslam

  • Bikash D.
    4 days

    thank u sir for giving memers so much material like...of u dont remember him,ur childhood was not awesome...aaj ye rishi muni bane etc etc...jokes apart thank u for all the memories sir stay blessed

  • Santanu P.
    4 days

    More than that, our kids used to identify you throughout the serial. Hats off to you. Versatile. To be precise 15 characters played by you.

  • Siddhesh P.
    5 days

    Acting kaha thi bhai sahab.. khali rakshas aur sipahi banke aakh dikhate the.. Aur muslim the to kya hua.. pet ke liye kam kar rahe the na aap.. Ghar par Geeta ya Ramayan padhna shuru kiya kya.. Thanx for giving your contribution we appreciate.. lekin aur bhi kayi muslim kalakar honge serial mey.. Ye brutt wale kya dikhana chahte hai.. 😂😂 Muslims hamare bhai hai.. is desh ka hissa hai.. Jaan bukhkar unhe alag khada kyoo kar rahe hoon.

  • Bader T.
    5 days

    InshaAllah Hindustan bnae ga Hindurahst 😎

  • Sajid B.
    5 days

    Now blind bhakt will say its anti national series

  • Dev C.
    5 days

    ye dekho..more insights regarding this guy

  • Ashwani M.
    5 days

    Sir your acting in all the characters were awesome. Thank you so much.

  • Yash K.
    5 days

    duggal saab

  • Rohit B.
    5 days

    This is the greatness of hindus that even muslims get roles in hindu religious serials.

  • Naveen K.
    6 days

    our samudra devata

  • Rajiandai P.
    6 days

    Flashing back in front of me all those 90s days

  • Vipul P.
    6 days

    Brut is basterds, anti-national, always serch n favour of mullas , no matter what. Their prime concerne not to promot Ramayan but mulla

  • Venu B.
    6 days

    As rightly said many artists from many serials went un noticed ...but why this bloody brut take India name for recognising each artist ...is it the entire country responsible for memorizing each and every artist in every serial ...then bull shit brut , why it took so many years for u to show this clip

  • Balwant R.
    6 days

    Hr 10 min me nya patr abhiny kiya.... Aap dhny he....😊😊😊

  • Rakhi P.
    7 days

    I too started noticed him infect gradually i started to search him only instead of listening d Ramayan....very appreciated .....alwys b blessed sir.....lv u sir......want yo see u again i frnt of Camera