Doordarshan Tune Triggers Dance Trend

Doordarshan’s iconic signature tune has lent itself to this unique social media trend more than 40 years after it was composed. 💃💃😉

03/11/2019 4:01 AM
  • 205.2k
  • 28

20 comments

  • Jagat R.
    04/02/2019 05:58

    Jio

  • Shashi C.
    04/01/2019 09:01

    Superb

  • Kapil M.
    03/31/2019 07:03

    Okay wtf this is coming on my feed daily for the past two weeks

  • Parvathy V.
    03/30/2019 05:08

    Awesome performance bro❤️👏�ir

  • Ali S.
    03/28/2019 15:56

    Yeh sab background me Rakhi tasvir Ka Kamal Hai

  • Sekh N.
    03/24/2019 11:47

    Varye nice bro

  • Raju K.
    03/23/2019 15:39

    Super

  • Harsh S.
    03/19/2019 10:16

    Nice

  • Yuvraj G.
    03/12/2019 00:09

    dance video

  • Fareeha S.
    03/11/2019 18:11

    chk this video

  • Abhinand N.
    03/11/2019 15:06

    DD national has a Twitter account?!?!?

  • Shabana K.
    03/11/2019 14:43

    Kuch esa hi kar do tum😂🤣

  • Siddharth S.
    03/11/2019 10:14

    what was the need to add those other cringeworthy tiktok uploads

  • Sunny G.
    03/11/2019 05:59

    Kya chutiyapa laga rakha hai😂😂

  • Keanoa K.
    03/11/2019 04:42

    Ahh...Nostalgia...😁

  • Vaishakh N.
    03/11/2019 04:34

    Tysm ❤️

  • Mathaikutty V.
    03/11/2019 04:32

    Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha

  • Sony T.
    03/11/2019 04:13

    https://youtu.be/zpRKm_Mq-n8

  • Neer J.
    03/11/2019 04:09

    Amazing

  • Apurba K.
    03/11/2019 04:08

    Great to see. Great to hear the iconic music. My Best Wishes to BRUT.IND.for posting such magnificent news video. For the first time in my life I have came to know that Pandit RAVISHANKAR composed the historic music of DOORDARSHAN. CONGRATULATIONS for this great information.