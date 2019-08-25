back

Eight-Year-Old Reacts To Age-Old Toys

How much do Indian kids know about these retro toys? Brut India asked star reviewer Kyrascope to test them out.

08/25/2019 9:13 AM
  • 95.7k
  • 37

Changing India

31 comments

  • Mimi S.
    09/21/2019 03:56

    Incompetent kid, cant even play with some toys. I mean YO YO? Wth

  • Soham H.
    09/20/2019 10:28

    Yeh Kya chad faila rakha he Brut Bhai?

  • Omkar L.
    09/19/2019 02:55

    we are legends bro 😎

  • Candy P.
    09/14/2019 07:03

    let's make one for amu

  • Suraj C.
    09/13/2019 05:22

    I think indian dhotis should teach their child how to be human n have humanity Largest child rapes -india Overpopullated - india Uncivilized -indians Cause of global warming- indians Dirtiest place -in india incredible india keep it up animals Emberrisment to mother nature

  • Ritesh R.
    09/09/2019 11:47

    Lol... Too cute!

  • Shivani M.
    09/09/2019 10:00

    this is how the next gen will react to the old games. It's an amazing reaction though

  • Mitanshu I.
    09/06/2019 20:48

    Noob

  • Tanmay B.
    09/06/2019 14:21

    Retarded shit

  • Debmalya D.
    09/05/2019 03:56

    That horrible toy monkey was terrifying

  • Nestal B.
    09/04/2019 06:12

    I think she really don't know much about toys....

  • Megha K.
    09/04/2019 05:46

    mere bank balance se zyda subscribers h iske🙄😂

  • Gurpreet S.
    09/04/2019 01:32

    Isn't this child labour

  • Sayantan K.
    09/02/2019 17:15

    😂😂

  • Rinky A.
    09/02/2019 08:47

    do you feel old too after watching this?

  • Pek-a C.
    09/01/2019 07:12

    This shows that her parents are wealty

  • Shubham P.
    08/31/2019 12:57

    These toys are only meant for watching and then playing. Without watching, you don't get the charm or excitement of the game. She should experience first hand how it is played so that she can learn. Of course people don't play these in cities

  • Viraj K.
    08/31/2019 09:15

    Please someone show her Beyblade.

  • Achintya S.
    08/31/2019 03:21

    So you pick up one girl and judge the whole generation?

  • Esha B.
    08/30/2019 12:28

    I suddenly feel old. 🤧