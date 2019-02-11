back
Ek Ladki Ko… Is More Than Just Lesbians In Love
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga was called India’s first mainstream lesbian love story. But it’s much more than that, says the film’s director. 🎥👩❤️💋👩
02/11/2019 1:33 AMupdated: 02/11/2019 6:56 PM
20 comments
Mubeena K.03/04/2019 17:25
Love is love which can happen with anyone , any gender Love in all forms Rainbow girl Some where truth in my life Lgbtq
Deeba A.03/03/2019 06:20
phir wo kaunsi movie thi 🤔
Ravi B.02/16/2019 07:26
Bc aisi chijo ko kyu bdhava de rhe ho kal ko tumhare bache ye krenge jb pta lgega
Amit G.02/16/2019 05:20
Problem sabke life me hai. Gandi cheez accept karnese gandegi aur failegi
Rupali A.02/13/2019 15:33
Bakwas movie of th year...
Brut India02/12/2019 14:08
The movie has been added to the Oscars library, the archives of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in the United States. https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/magazines/panache/ek-ladki-ko-dekha-toh-aisa-laga-screenplay-becomes-part-of-oscars-library/articleshow/67900666.cms
Shruti P.02/11/2019 14:50
What is wrong with Indians nowadays ? U wanna copy shitty Americans so much that you're becoming retarded !!
Amrita J.02/11/2019 12:57
Anshuman Chatterjee jus search Tangabali here with the same comment "We don't do that in South"😂
Yoni C.02/11/2019 09:26
Sodom and Gomorrah are now in India and thriving...SODOMITES.... End of humanity as we know it? Soon they will be practicing Beastiality....🤮💩💩💩💩💩💩💩🤮
Tanya D.02/11/2019 08:12
Goodness gracious. Either ways it was... 😶
Sanchari C.02/11/2019 06:09
The first mainstream same sex movie was crying for the lack of depth in the story, characters and script! You want to touch a difficult, sensitive topic but not get into the depth of it to understand the nuances. And please, Sonam Kapoor?! Seriously??
Ranbir B.02/11/2019 05:47
But why Sonam Kapoor??😑🙄
Sheerso D.02/11/2019 05:11
LGBT acceptance is fine, but sonam kapoor isn't
Vikas G.02/11/2019 04:52
It's sick movie..Sick people think sick and do sick things..
Lipak S.02/11/2019 04:35
😘
Amrita B.02/11/2019 04:21
Supercrappy movie, they took such a good topic to work with and then turned it into a bad one, thanks to the sad direction and story line!
Sunil B.02/11/2019 03:56
I hope u saw this one !
Naureen K.02/11/2019 03:23
What a boring movie it is
Prateek S.02/11/2019 02:39
Yeah it's much more. It's 1 more attempt to cash in on latest trend of femishitism to save that disaster Sonam's career!
محمد ر.02/11/2019 02:22
This is nothing but advertisment of unnatural practice. Rest in Peace Indian culture.