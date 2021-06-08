back
Ekta Kapoor: Indian TV's No. 1 Show Starter
For more than two decades, her shows have ruled the TV entertainment space in India. As she turned 46 this week, here is the riveting story of the couch potato who became a showbiz mogul.
08/06/2021 2:04 PMupdated: 08/06/2021 2:06 PM
79 comments
Er A.9 hours
Lol
Navdeep B.11 hours
Wtever the content might be, an absolute passion for work indeed! But- I keep thinking all the time why o why she wouldnt visit a dentist:(! O Man, look at her posterior teeth:( !!
Quaid E.13 hours
Only idiots watch balaji tv serials
Hassnain B.14 hours
wo single mother kasy ban gae????
Tehseen P.16 hours
She literally ruined the whole tv experience by showing same sas bahut crap for so many years Before her sas bahu crap came along there were some really good serials with good content airing but after she succeeded each and every serial bacame crappy all with almost same drama... Thankfully now the quality is getting better with variety of content due to web series in India let's hope daily soap wale bhi kuch sikh le....
Arun R.a day
World television: you tell an unrealistic plot using realistic and believable situations. Indian television: tell a realistic and average story using unrealistic and exaggerated situations😂
Arun R.a day
From couch potato to casting couch😂
Imran R.a day
she is solely responsible for ruining Indian television 😀
Nitesh I.a day
Saas Bahu Serials for Women....and Soft Core porn for Mens...😂😂 She knows how to keep everyone happy.😂😂
Chitra D.a day
She has spoiled many people's mentality. All those Saas Bahu stupid serials, useless. People wasted their valuable time watching those stupidity. Those serials badly effected many people's lives. Ekta Kapoor nothing else but a spoiler, in today's word she is a Virus.
Albert B.a day
When rich kid has the money to make tv for her fan fiction story.
Hritik S.a day
Last Decade her theme. of worK was Bitching, Stereotype Reinforcement and This time she exploits Rural Adultery at the OTT. All in All, Ekta can't herself and let her viewers outgrow of Orthodox and Unrealistic Nasty Entertainment.
Ghuman G.a day
yu ar best ekta dirty picture is a milestone yur seriel never leave you or people never stop watching it god bless make a comedy movie tusshar and sm comedy people cheers ilove you ❤️
AshokKumar I.a day
We seen her success, when she distributing fruits in front of the temple to the poor people , stupid lady
Chitra C.a day
She is rich mans spoiled brat
Chitra C.a day
Shame on her life in supporting killing Disha and ssr how come these people sleep with blood hands
John R.2 days
Her shows are boring and time wasting
আসিফ ই.2 days
She killed the quality content on Indian television now she wants to destroy OTT platform by producing Soft Porn on it.
রাজীব স.2 days
She was the one because of whom Indian serials are all about saas bahu shit. Before that productive serials were there, whether it's buniyaad or shanti etc.
Rnmindr S.2 days
She's male or female???? Shemale.