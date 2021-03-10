back
Extreme Left to Right: The Life Of Mithun Da
He went from being a Naxalite in hiding to Bollywood’s favourite disco dancer. Who is he and why is he championing BJP suddenly?
10/03/2021 1:27 PM
36 comments
Nj A.31 minutes
Fata kisno
Siddharth G.39 minutes
Saphera bulao fir to 😂😂
Rita S.39 minutes
Chele ekhon dhowa tulsi Pata hoe jabe karon bjp Matlab gangajal ekhane manush murder korleo sab sudh
Surya K.41 minutes
Saap ko paalna nahi chahiye.....seedhi baat
Rita S.42 minutes
Mithun da tumi bangalir avishap
Ashley M.43 minutes
He wants to save his rapist son
Nisheth J.an hour
Go fuck yourself with the cobra. Don't fuck the fact that you are just a Aadmi
Girish N.an hour
Cobra.... Huh ??😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Sourav M.an hour
Very good cobra dada .. tum bhi jumla party join kar lia .. kya baat kya baat kya baat
Ranjan D.an hour
My esteem, if I had any for him, is shattered. Right Wingers never cared for the people, so glory seeking are they
Ashraf S.an hour
A cobra should dwell in forest not in the public. Gone r the days; now people r no more interested in cobra dancing.
Agnevesh K.an hour
Kya kya paal rakha hai BJP ne
Avi P.an hour
Rapist Cobra without fangs
Sharvan K.an hour
Sharda scam se inka name cut gya hai isiliye ye aisa bol rhe hai
Shahzad R.an hour
All the actors crickerters and other celebrities when they retire they join politics. It only happens in Pakistan.
Loyel E.an hour
It's good but why so late he is already 70... politicians should not cross 50 or people crossing 50should not join politics...
Ds G.an hour
Wasn't his son involved in some criminal or sexual Assault case??? These r the uneducated people much needed to fuck the Indian democracy even more..
Jameel H.2 hours
How easy to change narratives......... Later he pursued Bachelors in Science but did not complete it due to his involvement in Naxalism. However, he abandoned Naxalism, when his brother died in an accident, and Mithun had to support his family. After returning to his family from the clutches of Naxalism, his family advised him to join FTII (Film and Television Institute of India) where he did graduation in acting. Interestingly when eminent journalist and famed filmmaker Khwaja Ahmad Abbas made Naxalites, a movie depicting the issues of Naxalites in the early 80’s he took Mithun Chakraborty in the main lead and Mithun helped Abbas sahib to make the film more authentically. Unfortunately, the movie failed at the box office.
Kenneth V.2 hours
If you’re cobra, Your are FB
Venkatesh P.2 hours
Lost all respect for him. Sold himself for money.