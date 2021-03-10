back

Extreme Left to Right: The Life Of Mithun Da

He went from being a Naxalite in hiding to Bollywood’s favourite disco dancer. Who is he and why is he championing BJP suddenly?

10/03/2021 1:27 PM
  • 45.7K
  • 58

36 comments

  • Nj A.
    31 minutes

    Fata kisno

  • Siddharth G.
    39 minutes

    Saphera bulao fir to 😂😂

  • Rita S.
    39 minutes

    Chele ekhon dhowa tulsi Pata hoe jabe karon bjp Matlab gangajal ekhane manush murder korleo sab sudh

  • Surya K.
    41 minutes

    Saap ko paalna nahi chahiye.....seedhi baat

  • Rita S.
    42 minutes

    Mithun da tumi bangalir avishap

  • Ashley M.
    43 minutes

    He wants to save his rapist son

  • Nisheth J.
    an hour

    Go fuck yourself with the cobra. Don't fuck the fact that you are just a Aadmi

  • Girish N.
    an hour

    Cobra.... Huh ??😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Sourav M.
    an hour

    Very good cobra dada .. tum bhi jumla party join kar lia .. kya baat kya baat kya baat

  • Ranjan D.
    an hour

    My esteem, if I had any for him, is shattered. Right Wingers never cared for the people, so glory seeking are they

  • Ashraf S.
    an hour

    A cobra should dwell in forest not in the public. Gone r the days; now people r no more interested in cobra dancing.

  • Agnevesh K.
    an hour

    Kya kya paal rakha hai BJP ne

  • Avi P.
    an hour

    Rapist Cobra without fangs

  • Sharvan K.
    an hour

    Sharda scam se inka name cut gya hai isiliye ye aisa bol rhe hai

  • Shahzad R.
    an hour

    All the actors crickerters and other celebrities when they retire they join politics. It only happens in Pakistan.

  • Loyel E.
    an hour

    It's good but why so late he is already 70... politicians should not cross 50 or people crossing 50should not join politics...

  • Ds G.
    an hour

    Wasn't his son involved in some criminal or sexual Assault case??? These r the uneducated people much needed to fuck the Indian democracy even more..

  • Jameel H.
    2 hours

    How easy to change narratives......... Later he pursued Bachelors in Science but did not complete it due to his involvement in Naxalism. However, he abandoned Naxalism, when his brother died in an accident, and Mithun had to support his family. After returning to his family from the clutches of Naxalism, his family advised him to join FTII (Film and Television Institute of India) where he did graduation in acting. Interestingly when eminent journalist and famed filmmaker Khwaja Ahmad Abbas made Naxalites, a movie depicting the issues of Naxalites in the early 80’s he took Mithun Chakraborty in the main lead and Mithun helped Abbas sahib to make the film more authentically. Unfortunately, the movie failed at the box office.

  • Kenneth V.
    2 hours

    If you’re cobra, Your are FB

  • Venkatesh P.
    2 hours

    Lost all respect for him. Sold himself for money.

