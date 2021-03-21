back
Fatima Sana Shaikh On Tackling Patriarchy
Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh speaks to Janice Sequeira about the flip side of social media and how hard it is to challenge patriarchy.
21/03/2021 2:57 PM
- 47.1K
- 204
- 13
13 comments
Osman H.10 hours
After spreading filth, nudity and setting all bad norms in the society under the grab of 'women empowerment' the most convenient way for feminists to justify their guilty pleasures is to sit n give lectures on how patriarchy is responsible for all bads n when n how we can get rid of it.. truly pathetic
Layeequr R.10 hours
Which feminist doesnt use surname of her father or her husband? Which feminist's children don't bear surname of her husband?
Munna M.12 hours
Iqbal L.a day
Brilliant mind brilliant actress beautiful human being.♥️👌
Adam K.a day
Shayna K.2 days
sau choohe khaake billiya haj ko chali
Faghir B.2 days
Fatima you’ve definitely raised many valid points. You are not only a damn fine actress but very sensibel as well ❤🙌. Social media is everywhere, it is powerful, and it is here to stay and so are the trolling. For sure it's the anonymity factor that gives the troll their "power". And there is a saying "Don't feed the trolls!" Trolls are mean to be mean. They don’t care if they’re wrong or right, they just want to make others angry for the fun of it. Don’t waste your time arguing with a troll – it’s exactly what they want. Patriarchy is a very complex societal issue. Nobody can change the world, but change, they say, starts at home. Patriarchy is learned and can be unlearned. So maybe we should start with our family!
Vinod B.2 days
This two ladies are saying correct about patriarchal mind set of men and women the society is deeply ingrained of feudal and capitalist system of patriarchy it hasn't changed from centuries .
Layeequr R.2 days
Has sana shaikh broken patriarchy? Whose surname is shaikh? Her father?
Omkar B.2 days
Samarth T.2 days
Geeta D.2 days
True
Brut India4 days
Watch the full conversation here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nVRV1WtsJ3M&t=195s