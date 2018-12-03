back
Fight Hollywood With Multilingual Films, Says Indian Director
Hollywood films are doing bigger and better business in India than ever before. Here’s director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on how to save India’s local movie industries from the onslaught. 👊
12/03/2018 12:37 PM
- 221.1k
- 4.7k
- 121
97 comments
Soumayan S.12/29/2018 05:27
Anybody who watched Tumbbad love react
Sharada P.12/23/2018 03:10
Dont worry saho will creat another milestone for indian movie
Sharada P.12/23/2018 03:08
Ek aam baat hain ki indian ko updated shsktiman movie chahiye. Isliye indian jaake hollywood movie dekhte hain jaise avenger, aquaman etc.
Manoj K.12/22/2018 17:27
Very true
Rowshan K.12/21/2018 12:26
Bollywood me ab story ki kami hai movie banti hai to south ki copy songs bante hai but only Remix fresh word shaayad inko samajh nahi aata
Sharma R.12/21/2018 05:36
Yeah because Hollywood movies are wayyy better than Indian cinema of neverending stupid love stories with over-acting actors on high dose of cheap dialogues. Movies like Raazi, Bahubali, etc are a rare find.
अरुण स.12/19/2018 00:21
He himself is a worst director.... See his film mirzya
Charan G.12/18/2018 07:14
Waiting for RRR movie
Sachin A.12/17/2018 15:34
South Indian movie are bigger and better than Bollywood
Anil K.12/17/2018 11:02
बहुत हद.तक सही मैसेज है।
Dheeraj K.12/17/2018 04:27
Top
Suraj K.12/16/2018 18:10
Very nice looking
Chem R.12/15/2018 16:33
Very nice
Rajesh K.12/11/2018 07:30
Bollywood Mai Hollywood Ki Jaise film Banega kab chalega abhi log Pasand Karega action dhamakedaar bahut zaroori hai
Vinod B.12/09/2018 17:49
it's a good try... Keep it up Bollywood :-)
Anikesh K.12/09/2018 13:10
Only nanga naach Bollywood filmmakers can do. Nothing else.
Anikesh K.12/09/2018 13:09
Don't expect good movie from bollywood.
Abdul R.12/09/2018 12:23
It is beneficiary to everyone if the films in India are regional because take example of MUNNA BHAI MBBS, DRUSYAM etc... They got remaked in all languages where single story provided food for many film makers in different industries. In my view a good film has no language barrier, if there is content in it. Moreover if films are regional every industry will provide jobs in their respective STATES. So chill guys. Sometimes records not only matters.
Varaprasad S.12/09/2018 04:08
Indian movie should come out of liplock and bed room creativity to real issues.addressing the local society real issues ...
Rajashekar S.12/08/2018 19:12
Well said !